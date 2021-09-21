Janesville pumpkin patch to hold fall festival Saturday
Waseca County residents looking for fun on the farm and an endless variety of pumpkins can find it this weekend at a free event just outside Janesville. Featuring live music by Generation Gap, a food truck serving pizza and over 140 unique varieties of handwashed pumpkins, Autumn Acres Farm’s Fall Festival on Saturday, Sept. 25 aims to provide a wide variety of activities for kids and families to enjoy. These include a corn pit, bushel basket toss, bean bags, a giant ring toss on giant pumpkins, a hay mountain, photo ops around the farm, hay rides and more.www.southernminn.com
