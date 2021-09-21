11 Restaurants That Really Know How to Celebrate a Bachelorette Party in Las Vegas
Las Vegas was practically built for bachelor and bachelorette parties with its nightclubs, dayclub pool parties, and 24-hour fun. But every bachelorette party requires a dinner or brunch to fuel up for those long days and nights of celebrating. So fete the occasion at a restaurant that knows how to make the bride feel like the center of attention. These 11 restaurants can help kick off a proper party.vegas.eater.com
Comments / 2