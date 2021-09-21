FBI, MSP Make Arrest in Sault Ste. Marie, Cheboygan Explosive Devices Investigation

The FBI announced Tuesday that its Detroit Division and Michigan State Police have arrested an individual on charges related to the placement of explosive devices outside cellphone stores in Sault Ste. Marie and Cheboygan last week.

Special agents, intelligence analysts, troopers, deputies and officers from the FBI, Michigan State Police, Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Cheboygan Police Department, Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, and Sault Ste. Marie Tribal Police, the US Coast Guard, US Border Patrol and ATF have been jointly working on the case.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld until they appear before a judge.

If you have any information on this investigation, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI or submit tips to tips.fbi.gov.