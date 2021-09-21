CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FBI, MSP Make Arrest in Sault Ste. Marie, Cheboygan Explosive Devices Investigation

By 9and10news Site Staff
 8 days ago
The FBI announced Tuesday that its Detroit Division and Michigan State Police have arrested an individual on charges related to the placement of explosive devices outside cellphone stores in Sault Ste. Marie and Cheboygan last week.

Special agents, intelligence analysts, troopers, deputies and officers from the FBI, Michigan State Police, Cheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, Cheboygan Police Department, Sault Ste. Marie Police Department, and Sault Ste. Marie Tribal Police, the US Coast Guard, US Border Patrol and ATF have been jointly working on the case.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld until they appear before a judge.

If you have any information on this investigation, please contact the FBI at 1-800-CALLFBI or submit tips to tips.fbi.gov.

Gardenhire Pleads No Contest to Second-Degree Murder

Isaiah Gardenhire has pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in the case of the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old girl in Mt. Pleasant in June. Gardenhire, 41, is accused of assaulting a girlfriend and killing her daughter near Mt. Pleasant in June. Then during a 48-hour manhunt, Gardenhire is accused of holding two people hostage and sexually assaulting one of them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fatal Crash in Montcalm County

Michigan State Police say one man is dead after a crash yesterday in Montcalm County. State police say it happened Friday night on Miller road south of M-57 in Fairplain Township. Troopers say a car was traveling south and ran a stop sign at an intersection. The car went airborne,...
