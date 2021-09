MUNCIE, Ind.—The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, Inc. has awarded $84,348.05 to nine non-profit organizations from the Maxon Foundation Fund. The Maxon Corporation, an international industrial heating manufacturer, was locally owned and operated from 1916 through 2008. Today it operates as part of Honeywell Corporation. From its beginning, Maxon Corporation and its leaders built a culture of giving back to the community. In 1986, the Maxon Foundation was created as the charitable arm of the corporation. Shortly after the corporate acquisition, the Maxon Foundation board decided to partner with The Community Foundation.

DELAWARE COUNTY, IN ・ 7 DAYS AGO