US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Books & Literature

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBook Title by Author Name - ISBN - (Publisher) 1. Enemy at the Gates by Kyle Mills & Vince Flynn - 9781982164904 - (AtriaEmily Bestler Books) 2. Apples Never Fall by Liane Moriarty - 9781250220264 - (Henry Holt and Co.) 3. The Love Hypothesis by Ali Hazelwood - 9780593336830 -...

Miami Herald

US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

1. “Forgotten in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press) 2. “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) 3. “American Marxism″ by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions) 4. “My Hero Academia, Vol. 29” by Kohei Horikoshi (Viz) 5. “It Ends With Us″ by Colleen Hoover...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CNET

Great free books to read on Kindle and Apple Books right now

Cheap books are great, and both Amazon's Kindle storeand Apple Books have a steady rotation of excellent reads for under $10. But you know what's better than a cheap book? Yep, a free book. Thanks to the magic of the public domain, there are many books you can read for exactly $0 on both Amazon and Apple's reading services.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
culturedvultures.com

Write For Us About Books

Cultured Vultures is a site by writers for writers. Since 2013, we’ve been offering inexperienced writers opportunities that they might otherwise be given, and right now we are looking for more people who would like to join us and write about books. The Cultured Vultures book team is small but...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Washington Post

10 books to read in October

If you go by what we bookish types say, every fall is the best ever for new titles. This year, that might actually be true, with strong contenders from old faves, such as Jonathan Franzen and Susan Orlean, plus books from promising new voices. ‘Crossroads,’ by Jonathan Franzen (Oct. 5)
RECIPES
Verywell Mind

The 10 Best Books on Organization of 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. Some people clean to get rid of occasional anxiety, however, research shows that keeping an organized home has a profound...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Winfrey chooses Richard Powers' 'Bewilderment' for book club

Oprah Winfrey’s new book club pick is Richard Powers “Bewilderment,” his first novel since the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Overstory" and already on the fiction longlist for the National Book Awards. “My next selection is from one of our country’s greatest living writers, Richard Powers, who writes some of the most beautiful sentences I’ve ever read,” Winfrey said in a statement Tuesday. The 64-year-old Powers, whose other books include “Orfeo” and “The Echo Maker,” winner of the National Book Award in 2006, said in a statement that he was "honored and moved to be named an 'Oprah Book Club’ selection.” ”‘Bewildered’ doesn’t begin to describe it," he added. "This is among the most rewarding recognitions I’ve received over my 40-year career.”Winfrey’s interview with Powers will air Oct. 22 on Apple TV Plus. Powers is known for complex narratives that often center on science, technology and the environment. “Bewilderment,” published last week, tells of a widowed astrobiologist and his struggles to raise his 9-year-old son. The announcement Tuesday comes just over a month since Winfrey's previous book club choice: Honorée Fanonne Jeffers’ debut novel “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois."
BOOKS & LITERATURE
TIME

The Overlapping Worlds of Author Amor Towles

Amor Towles had never actually been beneath the vaulted ceiling of an Adirondack lake house when he described the one in his 2011 debut, the best-selling Rules of Civility . He could only imagine the appeal of such an exalted communal space—“this great room where the family gathers”—until, while shopping for a second home with the money from that book, he found himself touring a property an hour and a half north of Manhattan. “I was like, This is it!” says Towles, throwing his arms toward a 30-ft. ceiling that, like the glistening lake outside, now belongs entirely to him. “It was this weird thing where I was kind of buying the living room that I had written about,” he says. “Which, in a Stephen King novel, would end badly.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NWI.com

US-Audiobooks-Top-10

1. A Hunter-Gatherer’s Guide to the 21st Century by Heather Heying and Bret Weinstein, narrated by the authors (Penguin Audio) 2. Based on a True Story by Norm Macdonald, narrated by the author and Tim O’Halloran (Random House Audio) 3. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House...
TV & VIDEOS
The Frederick News-Post

Top 10 best-selling books in Frederick: Sept 20-26

4. “This is Your Mind on Plants” by Michael Pollan. 5. “Beautiful World, Where Are You” by Sally Rooney. 6. “The Blacktongue Thief” by Christopher Buehlman. 8. “The Lying Life of Adults” by Elena Ferrante. 9. “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers. 10. “The Heart Principle” by Helen Hoang. Adult bestsellers in...
FREDERICK, MD

