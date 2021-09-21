Nicholes H. Naquin, Jr., 78, a Native of Larose, LA, former resident of Independence, LA, and current resident of Cut Off, LA passed away on Sunday September 19, 2021. Born on September 21,1942 was survived by his son Nicholes H. Naquin III (Kendra), daughter Anita Naquin (Timmy), and son Jai Naquin (Iris), 15 grandchildern, 5 great grandchildern, sisters Beverly Gros (Ronald), Linda Day, Sherry Naquin, Shirley Naquin, Jean Ledet (Darrell), and brothers Alvin Naquin (Joyce), and Todd Naquin.He was proceeded in death by his loving wife of 52 years Jeanette L. Naquin, father Nickles H. Naquin Sr., mother Rita G. Naquin, sisters Verline Naquin, Mary Ann Naquin, and Peggy N. Caillouet, and great grandson William Joseph Chouest. He dedicated his love and hard work to his family, always providing the best for them. He dedicated 54 years to working offshore in the oil and gas industry, which he was passionate about since childhood. He will be missed greatly by all his loved ones, but will always be remembered. Graveside Services will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary, LaRose, LA at 9:00AM Saturday, September 25, 2021. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.