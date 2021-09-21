CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cut Off, LA

Nicholes H. Naquin, Jr.

By McKneely Funeral Home
an17.com
 8 days ago

Nicholes H. Naquin, Jr., 78, a Native of Larose, LA, former resident of Independence, LA, and current resident of Cut Off, LA passed away on Sunday September 19, 2021. Born on September 21,1942 was survived by his son Nicholes H. Naquin III (Kendra), daughter Anita Naquin (Timmy), and son Jai Naquin (Iris), 15 grandchildern, 5 great grandchildern, sisters Beverly Gros (Ronald), Linda Day, Sherry Naquin, Shirley Naquin, Jean Ledet (Darrell), and brothers Alvin Naquin (Joyce), and Todd Naquin.He was proceeded in death by his loving wife of 52 years Jeanette L. Naquin, father Nickles H. Naquin Sr., mother Rita G. Naquin, sisters Verline Naquin, Mary Ann Naquin, and Peggy N. Caillouet, and great grandson William Joseph Chouest. He dedicated his love and hard work to his family, always providing the best for them. He dedicated 54 years to working offshore in the oil and gas industry, which he was passionate about since childhood. He will be missed greatly by all his loved ones, but will always be remembered. Graveside Services will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary, LaRose, LA at 9:00AM Saturday, September 25, 2021. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

www.an17.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cut Off, LA
City
Larose, LA
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
City
Amite City, LA
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graveside Services#Mckneely Funeral Home
CNN

Mandates are boosting vaccination rates, but not without a tradeoff

(CNN) — Mandates that require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have spurred workers to get vaccinated in recent weeks -- yet some holdouts have been suspended or lost their jobs, and workplaces are scrambling to cover potential shortages. The tradeoff -- a disrupted workplace in the short term in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy