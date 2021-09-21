Who will stand up for Britain’s maltreated motorists?
There are roughly 32.7m people with a driving licence in the UK, according to the Department for Transport, and 38.6m registered vehicles. Which means an awful lot of people are happily tootling along in cars, lorries, vans and motorbikes, going about their daily work and leisure trips, minding their own business, thinking that now’s the time they probably ought to get their lofts insulated, or find an alternative to a wood-burning stove, or install solar panels.www.telegraph.co.uk
Comments / 0