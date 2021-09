Back in June, Honda revealed the all-new 2022 Civic Hatchback, and although some have bemoaned its relatively boring styling, most others will love that it looks a lot more elegant than the last model. Whatever your opinion on the styling, the Honda Civic Hatchback is a car we've been looking forward to. And despite worldwide supply issues, production for the little runaround has stayed on track. If you've been waiting to see how the new Civic is priced before pulling the trigger on a new car, we can happily report that it goes on sale today with a starting MSRP of $22,900 excluding destination.

BUYING CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO