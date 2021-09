Playground Games has dropped their latest Forza Horizon 5 Let’s Go! livestream, with the focus this time around being on the game’s various online multiplayer features. Team Adventure has been replaced by Horizon Open, which will include various options, including Open Racing, Open Drifting, Playground Games, and fan-favorite The Eliminator battle royale. Playground is also adding the new Horizon Tour, which is more of a casual mode, that lets you explore the world at a relaxed pace while engaging in six-player co-op races. There are, of course, a variety of minigames to engage in as well. You can check out the full Let’s Go show, below.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO