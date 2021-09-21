CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

What’s New in Pittsburgh Food for September

By Celine Roberts
pittsburghmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargaux, a light-filled café by day and moody cocktail lounge by night, made its debut July 30 after three years of planning. Owner Michael Saunders, who also owns Opus One Productions and Club Café, transformed a former department store into a modern space with clean lines and maximalist touches. Towering glass windows dapple light across the horseshoe-shaped bar, low-slung lounging spaces and a few scattered high tops and banquettes. Colorful works by Samantha Silvis hang in the space and guests are welcomed off the street with a large vertical neon sign that bears the establishment’s name, brightly lit in hot pink.

www.pittsburghmagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
City
Bloomfield, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
South Oakland, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Florida State
Pittsburgh, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
City
Millvale, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Bellevue, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
ABC News

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday was...
MILITARY
CBS News

YouTube tackles misinformation — will take down videos linking vaccines to cancer, autism

YouTube is tightening its policies on vaccine videos in an effort to fight misinformation and conspiracy theories. The video-sharing platform announced a ban on misinformation around any vaccines approved by the World Health Organization or local health authorities that are currently being administered. YouTube defines as "misinformation" any content that claims approved vaccines "cause chronic health effects, claims that vaccines do not reduce transmission or contraction of disease, or contains misinformation on the substances contained in vaccines," according to a blog post Wednesday.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Clarke
CNN

Mandates are boosting vaccination rates, but not without a tradeoff

(CNN) — Mandates that require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 have spurred workers to get vaccinated in recent weeks -- yet some holdouts have been suspended or lost their jobs, and workplaces are scrambling to cover potential shortages. The tradeoff -- a disrupted workplace in the short term in...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy