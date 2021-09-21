What’s New in Pittsburgh Food for September
Margaux, a light-filled café by day and moody cocktail lounge by night, made its debut July 30 after three years of planning. Owner Michael Saunders, who also owns Opus One Productions and Club Café, transformed a former department store into a modern space with clean lines and maximalist touches. Towering glass windows dapple light across the horseshoe-shaped bar, low-slung lounging spaces and a few scattered high tops and banquettes. Colorful works by Samantha Silvis hang in the space and guests are welcomed off the street with a large vertical neon sign that bears the establishment’s name, brightly lit in hot pink.www.pittsburghmagazine.com
