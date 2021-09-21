WeAreSC On3: Dart day-to-day, a decommit and filling the Coliseum

After being announced as USC’s interim head coach following Clay Helton’s firing, Donte Williams posted a message to his team and USC fans. “My mind for this program right now is not even Saturday,” Williams said. “It’s about today. It’s about doing everything the right way. Whether that was academics, whether that’s how we meet, whether that’s how we practice. Everything we do, do it the best in the nation. I want to make sure we are the best in the way that we conduct our business here on a day-to-day operation. So it hasn’t changed, it’s still a ‘1-0’ mantra but it’s a 1-0 mantra about today. Not about tomorrow, not about the game on Saturday about today. So that’s my message to the team. I’m not focused on the future, I’m focused on right now, this second with this team.”

