WeAreSC On3: Dart day-to-day, a decommit and filling the Coliseum

By Erik McKinney
 8 days ago
Dart is day-to-day Head coach Donte Williams said Monday that quarterback Jaxson Dart is officially “day-to-day” while dealing with a knee injury suffered early in USC’s win against Washington State. Dart finished the game and played well, but wore a sleeve/brace over his knee for the second half and was walking with a noticeable limp during and after the game. USC suddenly has injury concerns with its top two quarterbacks, with Kedon Slovis dealing with a neck injury that knocked him out of the Washington State game.

Interim head coach Donte Williams releases message to USC faithful

After being announced as USC's interim head coach following Clay Helton's firing, Donte Williams posted a message to his team and USC fans. "My mind for this program right now is not even Saturday," Williams said. "It's about today. It's about doing everything the right way. Whether that was academics, whether that's how we meet, whether that's how we practice. Everything we do, do it the best in the nation. I want to make sure we are the best in the way that we conduct our business here on a day-to-day operation. So it hasn't changed, it's still a '1-0' mantra but it's a 1-0 mantra about today. Not about tomorrow, not about the game on Saturday about today. So that's my message to the team. I'm not focused on the future, I'm focused on right now, this second with this team."
