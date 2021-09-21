WeAreSC On3: Dart day-to-day, a decommit and filling the Coliseum
Dart is day-to-day Head coach Donte Williams said Monday that quarterback Jaxson Dart is officially “day-to-day” while dealing with a knee injury suffered early in USC’s win against Washington State. Dart finished the game and played well, but wore a sleeve/brace over his knee for the second half and was walking with a noticeable limp during and after the game. USC suddenly has injury concerns with its top two quarterbacks, with Kedon Slovis dealing with a neck injury that knocked him out of the Washington State game.www.on3.com
Comments / 0