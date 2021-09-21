CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Anxiety researchers have a high-tech way to help you conquer your fear of spiders

By Connie Lin
Fast Company
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFear of spiders is quite real. For nearly 100 million Americans, something about eight hairy, scampering legs—attached to a body with six to eight rotating eyeballs—crawling up and down walls and across ceilings seems to strike a nerve. There’s a reason the early-2000s reality TV touchstone Fear Factor often had contestants submerge themselves in a tub of tarantulas, or that a smash hit ’90s movie bore the name Arachnophobia and centered on the invasion of a deadly, prehistoric spider species. It’s one of the most common phobias in the world.

www.fastcompany.com

Comments / 0

Related
Psych Centra

6 Ways to Help Someone with Anxiety

When a loved one feels anxious, there are a few things you can do to help. Listening, checking in, and helping them support themselves can make a difference. Everybody experiences anxiety to some degree. It’s a normal and unavoidable part of life, especially if you’re anticipating a stressful situation or going through any kind of change.
MENTAL HEALTH
KTEN.com

Tips for Dealing with Anxiety

Originally Posted On: https://sageclinic.org/blog/tips-dealing-anxiety/. Anxiety is something that everyone feels at one time or another. This is perfectly normal, and can be helpful in many day-to-day situations to help us push ourselves to meet our goals, do things we didn’t know we could do, and to stay alert. In fact, because ancient humans felt anxiety, it helped us survive as a species. It was very important for early humans to feel anxious and alert to many of the dangers of predators hunting them. Life has changed since those times, and unfortunately, what was beneficial to us in the past doesn’t always translate so well to the modern world. Anxiety can hinder our lives and, at its worst, become debilitating and lead to panic attacks and other serious conditions.
MENTAL HEALTH
hypefresh.co

Anxiety: The Crippling Disease Affecting Millions Of Americans

Anxiety is a little menacing demon that we’ve all experienced lately as we exist in unprecedented times and chaos. When Covid-19 made its debut, it sent the entire world into a panic. Crippling fear of the unknown, sweaty palms, fatigue and trembling are all symptoms of the stress-related disease that...
MENTAL HEALTH
drhyman.com

How to Hack Your Brain to Conquer Your Fears and Increase Motivation

At one point or another, we’ve all felt stuck in a rut with feelings of laziness and fear. During these times it can be really hard to take a step back and wonder what’s happening in the body, as opposed to just the mind, but it’s the link between the two that can push us through it.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Spiders#Americans#University Of Basel#Ios#The Google Play Store
Psych Centra

Tips to Help Manage Anxiety

Are you feeling worried, nervous, or on edge and don’t know what to do? If so, these anxiety coping strategies may help. For you, anxiety might seem to happen suddenly. You may feel calm one minute, and then seemingly out of nowhere have a strange unexplained wave of nervousness come over you.
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Conquering Speaking Anxiety Part 4 – The Finale

This series finale provides the single most effective strategy to boost your speaking confidence and enhance your overall delivery!. The keystone strategy and hack to becoming more comfortable when you’re presenting is to change how you perceive the audience, your mindset. As humans, we are programmed to view an audience as our enemy. A sort of “them versus me” dynamic develops in our minds. We think they may criticize our presentation every chance they get. We believe they will try to trip us up with a question or disrupt us unexpectedly and throw us off. I envision many of you reading this and nodding while realizing that this belief is faulty. You are correct.
MENTAL HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Smartphone App Helps Tackle Fear of Spiders Using Augmented Reality

Researchers from the University of Basel have developed an augmented reality app for smartphones in order to help people reduce their fear of spiders. The app has already shown itself to be effective in a clinical trial, with subjects experiencing less fear of real spiders after completing just a few training units with the app at home.
CELL PHONES
studyfinds.org

Arachnophobia app: Augmented reality may help overcome fear of spiders

BASEL, Switzerland — Fear of spiders is incredibly common and it isn’t hard to figure out the cause. Despite our eight-legged friends actually doing a world of good for the ecosystem and doing away with other pesky bugs, a spider’s less-than-attractive appearance leaves many humans shrieking in terror. Now, however, researchers have developed an augmented reality app that may finally put those fears to rest.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
Country
Switzerland
MedicalXpress

Study: Some common childhood behaviors may lead to anxiety disorders in later life

New research from the University of Otago has helped identify which specific child behaviors may raise the likelihood of anxiety disorders developing in adulthood and conversely, which ones might give parents, whānau and childhood experts less cause for concern. The study, published in the international medical journal Psychological Medicine used...
MENTAL HEALTH
HelloGiggles

8 Ways to Help a Loved One With Anxiety, According to Psychologists

Did you know that according to the Anxiety & Depression Association of America, 40 million adults in the U.S. are affected by anxiety disorders per year? That's basically the entire population of California, which makes up nearly 20 percent of our country's population. But what exactly is anxiety? When anxiety...
MENTAL HEALTH
publicradiotulsa.org

"Good Anxiety: Harnessing the Power of the Most Misunderstood Emotion"

"A Neuroscientist's Prescription for Improving Your Brain's Performance." (Encore presentation.) How Our Brain Evolved, A History of the Brain (Encore Presentation) When Obsessive-Compulsive Thoughts Are 'Triggered'. From a young age, Fletcher Wortmann spent countless hours absorbed by his obsessions. In third grade, he became consumed with the idea that every...
MENTAL HEALTH
Mental_Floss

Terrified of Spiders? This New AR App Can Help With Your Arachnophobia

Though your first instinct may be to run from the things that scare you, exposure therapy is one of the best ways to conquer your fears. That may be easy for people who are afraid of heights or the dark, but it's not as simple when you suffer from arachnophobia. A new app aims to change that. As Smithsonian reports, Phobys helps arachnophobes confront their fear without exposing them to a live spider.
SCIENCE
psychologytoday.com

New Research Finds Virtual Reality Can Help Treat Anxiety

New research published in JMIR Mental Health has found that virtual reality (VR) can be useful in the treatment of anxiety and depression. Virtual reality can be used effectively to augment and enhance traditional treatment methods, such as cognitive behavioral therapy and exposure therapy. The recent study reviewed articles published...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Why Won't People Let Go of Their Anger?

We aren't programmed to be vulnerable, so we have no reason to give up anger, nor will we ever want to. Many, if not most people, do not want to give up their anger (pain). Anger is a hardwired automatic survival reaction; it's impossible to get rid of, conquer, or transform it.
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

7 Ways to Help Kids Cope with Anxiety About Climate Change

More than three-quarters of people aged 16 to 25 say that they feel that the future is frightening due to climate change, according to a survey. Eco-anxiety is a chronic fear of environmental doom accompanied by feelings of loss, helplessness, and frustration about climate change. Ways parents can empower their...
KIDS
whatsupmag.com

Steps to Help Your Child's Back-to-School Anxiety

Article contribution from Luminis Health/Anne Arundel Medical Center. Back-to-school butterflies are common at the start of every new school year, as our kids adapt to new teachers, new routines, shifting friend dynamics and more. And this year especially, after so much change and with some uncertainty still lingering, your child’s anxiety might be at an all-time high. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to help.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
InsideHook

A Sleep Study Just Revealed the Most Common Type of Nightmare

According to a recent survey conducted by Amerisleep, the most common nightmare among sleepers is “falling,” followed closely by “being chased.” The mattress retailer surveyed 2,000 people and found five specific night terrors that over 50% of sleepers report experiencing at at least one point in their lives. The rest include:
MENTAL HEALTH
Fatherly

Do Babies Have a Natural Fear of Heights, Snakes, and Spiders?

It’s normal to be afraid of dangers that have long plagued humankind, from heights and falling to snakes and spiders. Evolution would suggest that perhaps babies are born with fear to urge extra caution around these threats. After all, you don’t want a baby playing with potentially poisonous spiders or leaping off a changing table. But recent research in this classic nature vs. nurture debate suggests that it’s actually more likely that babies are born fearless. Instead of popping out with terror already hardwired into their brains, they quickly learn when to be scared, says David Rakison, an associate professor of psychology at Carnegie Mellon University who researches early infant development.
PSYCHOLOGY
Yoga Journal

Fear Holding You Back? This 5-Minute Meditation Will Help You Conquer It.

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. Your fears can prevent you from achieving a state of calmness within. But you don’t have to let fear control you—or dictate your life. This meditation helps you identify where fear lies in your body—and helps get it unstuck. By digging deeper into yourself in this practice, you’ll be able to find a sense of relief in just a few minutes. Join yoga teacher Colleen Saidman Yee for this 5-minute practice to conquer fear within yourself and your heart.
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy