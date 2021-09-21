Wells College hosting events with artist in residence
Wells College in Aurora is hosting a series of events this week with artist in residence Michelle Gil-Montero, a translator, publisher and poet. Gil-Montero has published several book translations, most recently "Edinburgh Notebook" by Valerie Mejer Caso, and has been awarded fellowships from the National Endowment of the Arts, the Howard Foundation and more. She also directs the minor in literary translation at St. Vincent College and is founding editor of the small press poetry publisher Eulalia Books.auburnpub.com
