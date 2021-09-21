LETTER: Thank you, Providence Academy, for honoring our Plymouth first responders
On Sept. 10, the students, faculty, staff, board members and parents of Providence Academy honored the Plymouth police and fire departments on their campus to commemorate 9/11. Many members of the Plymouth City Council attended this year’s ceremony. It is important the city recognizes this gem of a school that is a shining star for Plymouth. For those who don’t know, Providence Academy has been doing this every year since Sept. 11, 2002.www.hometownsource.com
Comments / 0