Plymouth, MN

LETTER: Thank you, Providence Academy, for honoring our Plymouth first responders

By Paul Hillen Plymouth
 8 days ago

On Sept. 10, the students, faculty, staff, board members and parents of Providence Academy honored the Plymouth police and fire departments on their campus to commemorate 9/11. Many members of the Plymouth City Council attended this year’s ceremony. It is important the city recognizes this gem of a school that is a shining star for Plymouth. For those who don’t know, Providence Academy has been doing this every year since Sept. 11, 2002.

