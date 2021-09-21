Women, Take Back Control of Your Hormones Through Diet
Hormone levels and activity are highly influenced by diet. This is an important concept because hormones do so many things in human physiology, not the least of which is their role in regulating metabolism. So, this connects some significant dots that relate to health. In other words, to gain control over metabolism and have an impact on things like insulin sensitivity, body weight, and overall well-being, attention has to be paid to hormone activity and functionality. And again, diet plays a central role in determining how hormones function day-to-day.www.drperlmutter.com
Comments / 0