NHL

Blue Jackets' Zac Rinaldo: Left off training camp roster

 8 days ago

Rinaldo will not be invited to training camp and will start the year in the minors due to his COVID-19 vaccination status, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. According to team president John Davidson, all 67 players being invited to training camp are fully vaccinated, which led to the decision to leave Rinaldo off the roster. Given the team's stance, it seems unlikely Rinaldo will see any opportunities with the Jackets this year unless the winger changes his position.

1stohiobattery.com

Zac Rinaldo To Start Season In AHL After Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine

Zac Rinaldo, who the Blue Jackets signed to a one-year, two-way deal this summer, will not attend training camp due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Furthermore, he'll begin the season in Cleveland with the Blue Jackets' AHL affiliate. Earlier this month, Rinaldo spoke at an anti-vaccine passport...
NHL
markerzone.com

NHL PLAYERS' UNION MAY GET INVOLVED IN SPAT BETWEEN THE COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS AND ZAC RINALDO

The Columbus Blue Jackets' decision not to allow forward Zac Rinaldo at their training camp may get the NHL Players' union involved. "Told the NHL Players' Association is reviewing the [Blue Jackets'] decision to ban forward Zac Rinaldo from attending NHL training camp because he's not vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus," said The Athletic's Aaron Portzline, who covers Columbus for the organization.
hngn.com

NHL Player Zac Rinaldo To Be Denied Access To Training Camp for Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine; Veteran Forward Demoted

The Columbus Blue Jackets continued to punish players who refused to take the COVID-19 vaccination before the season starts. In a recently published article in Newsweek, Columbus president John Davidson stated on Tuesday that veteran forward Zac Rinaldo would be refused entry to training camp and would begin the season in the American Hockey League because of his reluctance to be vaccinated.
NHL
Zac Rinaldo
Sportsnet.ca

Darren Pang on TNT broadcast, Blues roster and rookie camp

Sept. 22: Hour 1 & 2 – Guess who’s back in town?. The Vancouver Canucks kick off training camp in 2021-22 with media availabilities, including Jim Benning, Travis Green, JT Miller, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland, and more! The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.
canescountry.com

Hurricanes announce 2021 training camp schedule and roster

Hockey is right around the corner! The Hurricanes announced their roster and schedule for their 2021 preseason and training camp Tuesday evening. The camp starts Wednesday with physicals and a team meeting, and the first on-ice session is Thursday morning at 9 a.m. at PNC Arena. The team’s roster is...
HOCKEY
stlouisgametime.com

Blues open select training camp practices to fans

The training camp period before the pre-season is shorter than usual this season. This is thanks to the necessity of starting the year a bit later than normal because of Covid pushing back last season. Camp starts on Thursday, Traverse City is wrapping up, and the prospects’ camp session got rolled into their tournament to streamline the schedule.
chatsports.com

The New York Rangers will kick off training camp tomorrow as the club announced their training camp roster and schedule today.

The New York Rangers will open training camp on Wednesday where head coach Gerard Gallant will hold his fits press conference of the year. Gerard Gallant is the 36th head coach in Rangers history. He has coached 541 career NHL games as a head coach over parts of nine seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Florida Panthers, and Vegas Golden Knights. Gallant has also guided his team to a playoff appearance in each of his last three full seasons as a head coach, and he has an 18-15 record in 33 career playoff contests as an NHL head coach.
#Blue Jackets#Nhl Com
milehighsports.com

Avalanche release training camp roster

Th Avalanche released their 56-player training camp roster on Wednesday. Included in the roster is defenseman Devon Toews, who is going to miss the start of the regular season while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery. Colorado will have six goalies present at camp. Avs coach Jared Bednar said its the...
WGRZ TV

Eichel, Dahlin listed on Sabres training camp roster

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jack Eichel is listed on Buffalo's training camp roster, despite the Sabres' captain and his camp pushing for his trade away from the team for the entire offseason. Eichel and the Sabres have been at a stalemate over surgery procedures for a herniated disc in his neck,...
NHL

Columbus Blue Jackets to open 2021 Training Camp on Wednesday, Sept. 22

The Columbus Blue Jackets begin preparations for their 21st National Hockey League season with the opening of training camp, presented by OhioHealth, on Wednesday, September 22. Players will report for physicals at McConnell Spine, Sport and Joint Center beginning at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday with fitness testing to follow at Ohio State University. Media availability will begin following the first day of on ice activities on Thursday, September 23. If there are any media requests prior to that, please reach out to the Blue Jackets communications department.
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL
Hockey
Sports
rawcharge.com

Tampa Bay Lightning announce Training Camp roster

On the eve of their 2021-22 Training Camp, the Tampa Bay Lightning announced the 60 players that will compete for spots on the roster for the upcoming season. Among the rostered veterans and recent draft picks, there are six non-contract invitees among the players that will be skating at the TGH IcePlex in Brandon.
NHL
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

St. Louis Blues open training camp

The St. Louis Blues opened training camp for the 2021-22 season at the Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
Yardbarker

Takeaways from 66-man Training Camp roster

On Wednesday, the LA Kings released their full 66-man roster for Training Camp, which officially commences on Thursday. The roster is set! For Training Camp, that is. Ahead of Thursday’s opening day of camp, the LA Kings released the full 66-man roster of players participating. Over the next few weeks, the roster will be widdled down to a 23-man active roster – remember, there is no taxi squad in play for the 2021-22 season.
chatsports.com

Canucks: Training camp schedule, roster, tickets and more

Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers, Jim Benning, Elias Pettersson, Brock Boeser, Connor McDavid, Minnesota Wild, Bo Horvat, Abbotsford Entertainment & Sports Centre, Elliotte Friedman. After a long and busy offseason, the Vancouver Canucks are finally ready to hit the ice again. Starting Thursday, the team will be hosting their annual training...
stlouisgametime.com

What to look for at the Blues’ training camp and pre-season

With the Blues’ training camp officially underway today at the Centene Community Ice Center, fans are becoming focused on the season’s start. What will this year’s Blues team look like? What lines will the coaching staff put together?. Most importantly, how will this year’s team respond to last year’s quick...
NHL

Vancouver Canucks Announce 2021.22 Training Camp Roster

Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Canucks announced today their 54-player roster for the club's 2021.22 Training Camp being held at Abbotsford Centre from September 23-25. Vancouver's Training Camp roster includes 31 forwards, 18 defencemen, and five goaltenders. Players will report to Rogers Arena on Wednesday, September 22 for medicals and...
NHL
the-rink.com

Chicago Blackhawks release training camp roster

The Chicago Blackhawks announced their training camp roster this evening before the beginning of their training camp, which is set to begin on Thursday at the Fifth Third Arena at 10 a.m. Chicago announced its roster of 63 players, containing 38 forwards, 18 defenseman and seven goaltenders. This season’s training...
NHL

