Blue Jackets' Zac Rinaldo: Left off training camp roster

Rinaldo will not be invited to training camp and will start the year in the minors due to his COVID-19 vaccination status, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports. According to team president John Davidson, all 67 players being invited to training camp are fully vaccinated, which led to the decision to leave Rinaldo off the roster. Given the team's stance, it seems unlikely Rinaldo will see any opportunities with the Jackets this year unless the winger changes his position.