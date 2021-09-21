Climate: after a record hot summer, will fall follow suit?

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) Summer 2021 was the hottest on record for the Contiguous U.S. as a whole. The extreme heat in the western U.S. played a big role in that feat. Wednesday marks the first day of fall, and much of the country will be feeling the effects of a significant cold front, including us here in Houston. What about the rest of the fall season? The Climate Prediction Center indicates that much of the U.S., especially the Midwest, may see warmer than average temperatures for October.