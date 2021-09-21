CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Steph Shep Adopts The Most Mischievous, Lovable Puppy | The Dodo You Know Me Now Meet My Pet

homenewshere.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Steph Shep decided to foster Binx from The Labelle Foundation during lock down in early 2020, she wasn't sure what to expect. She learned quickly that Binx loved to terrorize plants and toilet paper — but she also realized she couldn't live without him 💗. Keep up with Steph...

homenewshere.com

Comments / 0

Related
homenewshere.com

Wild Shark Recognizes Human Best Friend After They Were Separated For A Year | The Dodo Soulmates

This wild tiger shark, Emma, has been greeting her favorite diver, Jim, for 20 years — and after the pandemic separated them, she was SO excited to see him again 💙🦈. You can keep up with Jim Abernethy and Candace Crespi and all of their incredible work with sharks on Instagram: https://thedo.do/jim & https://thedo.do/candace. Special thanks to Jackie Batrus, you can check her out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/jackieb. And special thanks to Greg Wilson, you can check out more of his work on Youtube: https://thedo.do/Wilbrofilms and Instagram: https://thedo.do/wilbrofilms.
ANIMALS
homenewshere.com

Tiny 3-Week-Old Piglet Rescued With Mange | The Dodo Little But Fierce

Watch this tiny piglet turn into a fuzzy pink and black spotted boy who loves to munch on blueberries 💙💙💙. You can help Sleepy Pig Farm Animal Sanctuary care for more animals like Sparky by donating: https://thedo.do/SPFAS. You can also check them out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/sleepypig and Facebook: https://thedo.do/SleepyPigFarm. Introducing...
ANIMALS
homenewshere.com

Orphaned Baby Otter Follows Kids Up From River | The Dodo Wild Hearts

Orphaned baby otter follows kids up from the river and jumps into bed. See more amazing rescue missions at Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital on Instagram https://thedo.do/joburgvetIG and Facebook https://thedo.do/joburgvetFB You can also donate here https://thedo.do/joburgdonate. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet...
ANIMALS
homenewshere.com

Pittie Looking For A New Best Friend, Meets A... What?! | The Dodo Odd Couples

A pittie missing his cat best friend, finds comfort from a new bearded dragon companion. Keep up with Zeus and Roscoe on Instagram: http://thedo.do/zeusylove, TikTok: http://thedo.do/Zeusylove and YouTube: http://thedo.do/ZeusyLove. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Binx
binghamtonhomepage.com

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet King

SEPTEMBER 16 – Meet King!. King is a super sweet ginger cat who is around 8 years old. King loves lounging in his cat tree while you pet him. He’s still got plenty of love to give and is ready for his new home. If you’re interested in King, you...
PETS
thepress.net

Adopt a pet: Meet Charlie

Charlie, the kitten, is looking for her forever home. With a face to love, this sweet female is gentle and playful. For more information, email verleneanddavid@sbcglobal.net.
PETS
wrde.com

Why Knowing Whether To Adopt Older Or Younger Pets Is Important

DELMARVA - NBC and Telemundo stations across the country, including WRDE, are inviting you to Clear The Shelters. Tonight we highlight why a pet's age is important when deciding which furry friend you'd like to give a forever home. Puppies, dogs, kittens, or cats, when deciding which to adopt, the...
PETS
Brenham Banner-Press

Three reasons to adopt a pet right now

(BPT) - If you’ve always wanted an animal companion, or even if you already have a dog or cat but have room for more, now is the perfect time to adopt a pet. While there are plenty of good reasons to adopt a furry friend — from the joy they bring to the love and care you can provide them – there are even more urgent reasons to consider doing so now.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodo#Puppies#The Labelle Foundation#Love Animals#Tiktok
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

The 8 Rules To Fostering A Litter Of Tiny Puppies | The Dodo Foster Diaries

Fostering one puppy is a lot of work... but what happens when you have three of them? Watch how fast these spunky pups grow up!. Sponsored by Pedigree (ref: https://www.facebook.com/pedigree.fr )#pedigree #feedthegood. Keep up with Emilie and her rescue work on TikTok: https://thedo.do/emiliefosters and Instagram: https://thedo.do/Emilierackovan. To learn more about...
PETS
homenewshere.com

Little Dog Who Needed A Miracle Looks So Different Now | The Dodo

Woman fosters dog whose skin looked like stone. With a little love and care, she looks like a new dog!. Check out Sky Sanctuary Rescue on Facebook for updates on Blondie: thedo.do/skysanctuary. You can help Sky Sanctuary Rescue save more animals here: thedo.do/skysanctuarydonate. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe:...
PETS
The Mint Hill Times

Adoptable Pet of the Week – Oakley

UNION COUNTY, NC – The Humane Society of Union County is pleased to present Oakley for adoption! “Oakley is a Fetch Champion! Ok, so maybe he hasn’t won a trophy yet, but he is a winner! Meet Oakley! Who couldn’t love this sweet face? Oakley is a handsome 4-year-old, 54lb Border Collie mix who is looking for his “fur”-ever family. Oakley has your typical Border Collie brain and energy, so he would love to have a family that has had previous experience with herding breeds as well as a fenced-in yard for him to explore to his heart’s content! He is a curious and playful boy who loves to run, play, and follow his nose wherever it leads him, but he still loves to snuggle up with you on the couch at the end of a long day. Oakley would prefer to be an only child.” If you would like to give this sweet boy a forever home, please complete an adoption application on our website at www.hsuc.org.
UNION COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
Sandusky Register

Puppies available for adoption

CHERIE — First up is Cherie, the only female of the group. She may be the smallest at just 3 1/2 pounds, but this little girl can hold her own just fine. FLOYD — Next is Floyd, he is the largest of the group at 6 pounds and has the most gorgeous carmel stripes. Floyd is the most cuddly of the group.
PETS
monroecopost.com

Pet Adoption Network: Sebastian

This handsome dude is ready for his new home. Sebastian has a sad back story, but has come a long way. He’s done well in his foster home, seeking and accepting attention. Sebastian may have been abused, as he sometimes flinches when someone reaches for him. He is never aggressive. He needs patience and love, and is so worth it.
PETS
TVShowsAce

Danielle Busby Shares 28-Week Baby Bump Picture On Instagram

Danielle Busby of OutDaughtered shared a 28-week baby bump picture on her Instagram yesterday. Understandably, the photo had some of her followers scratching their heads at first glance. She wasn’t pregnant was she? Now, those who know Adam and Danielle Busby’s story wouldn’t have proposed this question as there is no way she could be pregnant. The couple has openly admitted they’ve thought about adoption a few different times.
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Pets

Skip "Puppy Mayhem" By Adopting Senior Pets

Looking to give a shelter pet a new home? Consider adopting senior pets. Older pets tend to find themselves spending long days at animal shelters. Most people adopting a new pet tend to lean toward younger dogs and cats, usually under one year of age. Of course, puppies and kittens are incredibly popular, finding new homes usually within a couple of days. Senior dogs and cats may be older, but they still have a lot of love to give.
PETS
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Pet of the Week: Meet playful kitten Rue & loving puppy Rick!

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen. Get to meet them!. Rue. Domestic Shorthair kitty. 2...
HARLINGEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy