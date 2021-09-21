CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Here Is Why You Should Eat at Torchy’s in Shreveport Today

By Krystal Montez
 9 days ago
It's the perfect day for a taco. After all, it is Taco Tuesday today and Torchy's Taco seems to have a taco for every taste bud out there. Besides the fact that we are all craving a delicious taco, we can help our fellow Louisianians still dealing with the relief efforts of Hurricane Ida.

