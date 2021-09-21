CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Hotel Internet Services Demonstrates the Latest Guest Connectivity, Personalization and Contactless Service Trends That Are Key to Hotel Recovery at HITEC 2021

By Isabel Crowther
Hotel Online
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospitality’s leading provider of Wi-Fi and IoT-based technology to showcase how hoteliers can simultaneously and affordably meet guest expectations for High-speed internet, customized in-room entertainment and germ-free service. CLEARWATER, FL — September 21, 2021 — Hotel Internet Services (HIS), a full-service provider of internet services and solutions for the hospitality...

www.hotel-online.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hotel Online

Cloud5 Communications Set to Showcase Managed IT Services, Virtual Guest Services, Conference Services, and Guest Engagement Solutions at HITEC 2021

Leading provider of communications solutions and Managed IT Services to help hoteliers reduce costs, maximize on-property resources, and deliver seamless guest communication. Chicago, IL. — September 16, 2021, Cloud5 Communications, a leading provider of communications solutions and Managed IT Services for the world’s top hotel brands and management companies, is set to exhibit at HITEC 2021, which will take place in Dallas from September 27-30. Exhibiting at Booth #1211, Cloud5 will showcase the company’s well-known Internet and voice solutions, as well as a new suite of services designed to maximize hotel resources, reduce costs, drive new revenue streams, and engage guests like never before.
CHICAGO, IL
hospitalitynet.org

Virdee and Cendyn Report Outlines How Hotel Technologies are Converging to Create Personalized Guest Experiences on Property

AUSTIN, Texas – Technology innovators Virdee and Cendyn today released a new Whitepaper focused on the convergence of technologies empowering hoteliers to provide guests with seamless, real-time, personalized experiences all along the guest journey, including at check-in. Virdee recently integrated its industry-leading virtual reception with Cendyn’s award-winning CRM platform to help hoteliers drive ancillary revenue while creating “wow” moments for their most valued guests.
TEXAS STATE
industryglobalnews24.com

E-Health Services Market was Valued at US$ 68,760.15 Mn in 2020 Owing to Rapid Penetration of Internet Connectivity and Smart Devices

Absolute Markets Insights (AMI) reports a tremendous growth rate for the global e-health services market during the 2021-2029 period. In its newly released report, AMI anticipates the market will grow at 23.2% owing to increasing investments towards digital health technologies along with rising prevalence of the Covid-19 pandemic, across the globe. AMI reports that the market stood at a valuation of US$ 68,760.15 Mn in 2020.
MARKETS
hotelbusiness.com

Web Exclusive: Hotel Mariposa connects guests

Through the years, when it comes to hotel stays, guests have always expected a clean room and comfortable bed to sleep in. In the last 10 years or so, another expectation has joined those: high-quality internet connectivity. To meet its guests’ expectations when it comes to connectivity, the newly constructed...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Internet Connection#Wi Fi#Hitec Tv#Hftp#Beyondtv Guestcast
TravelDailyNews.com

Visual Matrix celebrates Hospitality’s Recovery by Showcasing Latest Advances in Hotel PMS Technology at HITEC 2021

RICHARDSON, TX – Visual Matrix, an industry-leading hotel property management software providing an all-in-one PMS, announces its official participation at HITEC 2021, which will take place in Dallas from September 27-30. Set to exhibit the latest advances in cloud-based PMS technology at Booth #4911, Visual Matrix will provide attendees with the opportunity to participate in the continuation of the company’s “Hospitality ROCKS!” theme, successfully used to boost industry morale and collaboration at events throughout the industry’s recovery.
SOFTWARE
Hotel Online

React Mobile Unveils New 2.0 Software Upgrade Delivering the Highest Panic Button Reliability and Beacon Location Accuracy to Hotels

SEATTLE, WA — September 27, 2021 — At HITEC Dallas this week, React Mobile will unveil version 2.0 of its workforce safety platform designed to deliver the highest panic button reliability and beacon location accuracy on the market while being radically simpler for hotel workers to use in every way. React Mobile 2.0 will be on display September 28 to 30 in Booth 1723 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.
CELL PHONES
Hotel Online

How Jonas Chorum Support Empowers our Customers and Makes our Hotel PMS Better

It would be easy for us to just say that Jonas Chorum’s support and account management services go above and beyond — but we also have the numbers to back it up. We maintain between a 95 and 98% customer satisfaction rate, and regularly survey our customers to make sure we’re still exceeding expectations. We take customer satisfaction seriously because we know that by working with our customers, we create better software.
LIFESTYLE
hospitalitynet.org

Cloud Hotel PMS – Clearing a Path for Guest Control

For guests at the modern hotel, a sense of authorship over their experiences is key at every stage. Their expectations about their journey are less about being strapped into a one-size-fits-all vehicle, and more about hospitality technology platforms that provide the flexibility needed to create their own path from beginning to end.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Hotel Online

Does Your AV Partner Bring Broadcast Thinking, Digital Advances, and Immersive Innovations to Your Hotel’s Meetings and Events?

Here are five ways an AV production company with broadcast expertise can help hotels and convention facilities elevate virtual, hybrid, and live event experiences in today’s new normal. As meeting planners continue pivoting from live events to virtual or hybrid, an interesting thing is happening; we’re beginning to see hospitality...
TECHNOLOGY
hospitalitynet.org

Elite Hotels invests in the future to create the best guest experience

Elite Hotels of Sweden is one of the country’s largest privately-owned hotel businesses. Known for its beautifully restored historical properties and dedication to environmental sustainability, Elite Hotels has renewed its focus on improving the guests’ digital experience. While many of its competitors curtail investment, Elite Hotels is looking to optimize each step of the guest journey, from marketing, booking, and on-property experience to post-checkout communication.
INDUSTRY
Hotel Online

Cloud5 Communications Making $100 Million Available to the Hospitality Industry

Leading Provider of Communications Solutions and Managed IT Services to Offer Zero Capex Technology as a Service (TaaS) Model. Chicago, IL — September 27, 2021 — Cloud5 Communications, a leading provider of communications solutions and Managed IT Services for more than 5,000 hotels, MDUs, and commercial facilities across the Americas, announced today that it has arranged funding dedicated to helping the hard-hit hospitality industry recover from the unprecedented slowdowns in travel and tourism that resulted from COVID-19. As a result of this innovative new program, hoteliers will now be able to deploy new HSIA networks and telephony systems or upgrade their existing communications technology without the concerns of upfront payments or the burden of trying to secure financing, a move that will allow hotel owners and managers to conserve cash and invest capital funds into other essential projects.
TECHNOLOGY
nwindianabusiness.com

New state program aims to connect more Hoosiers to faster internet service

State officials want to connect residents with faster internet service. The state said the Indiana Connectivity Program is a new resource designed to help more Hoosiers get access to reliable and quality broadband. Homeowners and business owners can apply for consideration. This new tool can connect residents and businesses that...
INTERNET
hotelnewsresource.com

OTA Insight Showcases How Predictive Market Intelligence and Advanced Rate Strategies Are Key to Hotel Recovery at HITEC 2021

Leading provider of data intelligence solutions set to give attendees the latest insight into how hotels can anticipate fluctuating demand and ensure maximum profitability. OTA Insight, the cloud-based data intelligence platform for the hospitality industry, is honoured to announce its participation as an official exhibitor at the upcoming HITEC Dallas tradeshow, taking place September 27-30. Exhibiting its range of advanced market intelligence solutions at booth #1805, OTA Insight will provide attendees with expert guidance over how they can leverage the latest technologies to accurately predict upcoming demand as well as ensure the maintaining of a competitive and profitable business.
INDUSTRY
clarkcountyblog.com

Automotive Connected Car Platform Market: Latest Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis | Cisco Jasper, AT&T, Microsoft

The report on the Automotive Connected Car Platform market provides the definition, overview, size analysis, market share analysis, Breakdown Data by Type, application, quantitative and qualitative analysis, major players, and regional graphs. The Global Automotive Connected Car Platform market from 2021 to 2028 study focuses on a global examination of...
MARKETS
Hotel Online

Datavision Enhances Powerful Guest Analytics Module

Datavision, the premier business intelligence system for the hospitality world, has enhanced Guest Analytics capabilities to further strengthen their comprehensive business intelligence platform. Guest data is extracted and combined from a single source (PMS) or a variety of additional sources (Spa, Golf, Dining, CRM, etc.) to provide a 360-degree views of guest value, spend patterns and stay behavior.
RETAIL
Hotel Online

STS Cloud Profiles in Success: Hospitality Ventures Management Group Continues on Path to Growth [CASE STUDY]

What does it mean to set the hospitality industry standard of excellence? Look no further than Hospitality Ventures Management Group. HVMG is led by a team of hospitality management and real estate experts who have successfully maximized results together for more than 15 years. With a fully integrated platform of hotel solutions ranging from third-party management to acquisitions, development, and project management, HVMG prides itself on being a key partner to an expansive portfolio of full-service hospitality brands, including Hyatt, Hilton, IHG, and Marriott.
ECONOMY
Hotel Online

Sircle Collection Shifts Technology Stack Over to Shiji Enterprise Platform

BERLIN, Germany – September 29, 2021 – Sircle Collection has recently announced that the company will be moving its technology ecosystem over to Shiji Group’s recently launched flagship Shiji Enterprise Platform. Sircle Collection, the rapidly growing independent hotel company based in Amsterdam began working with Shiji Group earlier this year...
GERMANY
Hotel Online

IDeaS Introduces Profit Optimization for G3 RMS, Enabling Holistic Guest Value Maximization

DALLAS — September 29, 2021 — HITEC Booth #3401 (Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas)—IDeaS Revenue Solutions, the world’s leading provider of automated revenue management software and services, announced today Profit Optimization for G3 Revenue Management System (RMS). Profit Optimization is an enhancement to the G3 RMS revenue science engine...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy