Hotel Internet Services Demonstrates the Latest Guest Connectivity, Personalization and Contactless Service Trends That Are Key to Hotel Recovery at HITEC 2021
Hospitality’s leading provider of Wi-Fi and IoT-based technology to showcase how hoteliers can simultaneously and affordably meet guest expectations for High-speed internet, customized in-room entertainment and germ-free service. CLEARWATER, FL — September 21, 2021 — Hotel Internet Services (HIS), a full-service provider of internet services and solutions for the hospitality...www.hotel-online.com
Comments / 0