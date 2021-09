HARRISBURG – The PA Senate approved legislation authored by York County Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill requiring the Department of State to create a publicly accessible tracking system of proposed constitutional amendments. Senate Bill 738 is in response to a failure, highlighted in a 68-page report from the Office of Inspector General of the Department of State to carry out its legal duty to advertise proposed constitutional amendments. The measure would require the Department of State to create a publicly accessible website to provide Pennsylvanians a transparent way to track every step of constitutional amendment process, including a copy of the notice and constitutionally required deadline; a listing of every newspaper in which the constitutional amendment notice was published and the date of said publication; and the earliest possible Election Day it may be considered by voters. The bill moves to the state House.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO