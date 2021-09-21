CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, NY

UPDATE: Police Identify Auburn Shooting Suspect

By Lucas Day
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 8 days ago
The person accused of shooting at Auburn Police late Tuesday morning that was later found dead inside of a Wheeler Street home has been identified as 30-year old Brandi Baida. Baida died of an apparent gunshot wound. An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday to determine the exact cause. When police arrived in the area for the reports of shots being fired, they were met with gunfire coming from an upstairs window at 12 Wheeler Street. Officers fired back as they established a perimeter. Police attempted to negotiate for several hours with Baida but were unsuccessful. After entering the home, police found Baida dead in an upstairs bedroom.

