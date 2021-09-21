UPDATE: Police Identify Auburn Shooting Suspect

The Seneca County Sheriff’s office reports that on 9/21/21, Deputies responded to the Petro Gas Station in the T/Tyre for the report of an 18 wheeler on fire. Deputies arrived on scene and the vehicle was fully engulfed and unoccupied. After further investigation it was determined that the fire was caused by a Regeneration system failure after the truck had been started. Clyde Fire Department arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. It was later determined that the owner, John D, Chaname, age 40 on Elmhurst NY had a warrant for his arrest out of the NYSP Thruway division. NYS Police took Chaname into custody and transported him to the Cayuga County jail where he would await CAP court the following morning .

SENECA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO