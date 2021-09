Friends may come and go in your life, but the memories stay forever. Mayim Bialik has revealed how her friendship with Neil Patrick Harris disintegrated back in the 1990s. The “Big Bang Theory” actress and “Jeopardy!” host, 45, confessed that she is not a fan of musicals during a chat with James Corden on the “Late Late Show” on Tuesday. But she shared a “terrible story” about the time she was a teen and saw a 1997 production of the Jonathan Larson-penned show in which her then-friend Harris, now 48, played filmmaker Mark Cohen. The audience gave him a big round of applause for his performance — but Bialik wasn’t having it.

