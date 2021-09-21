Brian Austin Green Says He’s Doing DWTS ‘Because of My Girlfriend’ Sharna Burgess as They Kiss After First Dance

Actor Brian Austin Green seemed to have found his perfect love match in Megan Fox. The two met in 2004 (when Fox was just 18 years old) and weathered more than their fair share of ups and downs together. Per Us Weekly, the couple tied the knot in 2010 and welcomed sons Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, breaking up and making up all the while. But in 2020, E! News reported that Fox had once again filed for divorce from Green, this time for good. News of the separation had barely broken when Fox was spotted cozying up to her "Midnight In The Switchgrass" co-star, rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO