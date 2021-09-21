Brian Austin Green Says He’s Doing DWTS ‘Because of My Girlfriend’ Sharna Burgess as They Kiss After First Dance
For the first time in Dancing with the Stars history, a pairing is entering a season as a couple. On Monday, during the season 30 premiere, Brian Austin Green and his girlfriend, pro Sharna Burgess performed the foxtrot for their first dance of the competition. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 48, and the season 27 mirrorball champion, 36, earned a score of 24 out of 40.talesbuzz.com
