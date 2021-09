Dallas engineering giant Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. won a multi-award government contract anticipated to have a multibillion-dollar budget, the company announced Tuesday. The awards are part of the General Services Administration ASTRO contract, which provides the Department of Defense with new operational technologies and solutions. The contract has no defined ceiling value throughout its potential 10-year ordering period, although each task order could be valued anywhere between $100 million and $1 billion and could require support from 50 to 500 employees.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO