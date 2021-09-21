CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Still Shows Henry Cavill’s Geralt Hacking & Slashing

Cover picture for the articleA brand new still from the second season of The Witcher shows Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia hacking and slashing. After a series of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the second season of The Witcher is finally set to hit Netflix this year. While there’s still a considerable wait to go before we see Henry Cavill return as Geralt of Rivia, we can expect to see more of the hit fantasy series at this weekend’s Tudum, a Netflix-centric fan event.

