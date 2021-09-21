Citi Bike Explodes Into Cacophony Of Sparks & Smoke After Being Hit By Subway
The video starts on the Citi Bike, lying there vulnerable on top of the subway's third rail as if it were a fainting couch. A person murmurs, "Oh my, God, oh no no no," in muffled anguish as the camera wobbles left and right, trying to anticipate the chaos to come. The roar of the oncoming subway slowly fills the air with an ominous tremble. The train arrives with the force of inevitability and hits the bike, but only a shrill clang is emitted. For a moment, you might think the worst was averted.gothamist.com
Comments / 0