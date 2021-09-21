CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Citi Bike Explodes Into Cacophony Of Sparks & Smoke After Being Hit By Subway

By Ben Yakas
Gothamist.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe video starts on the Citi Bike, lying there vulnerable on top of the subway's third rail as if it were a fainting couch. A person murmurs, "Oh my, God, oh no no no," in muffled anguish as the camera wobbles left and right, trying to anticipate the chaos to come. The roar of the oncoming subway slowly fills the air with an ominous tremble. The train arrives with the force of inevitability and hits the bike, but only a shrill clang is emitted. For a moment, you might think the worst was averted.

gothamist.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
New York Post

NYPD cop suspended after being filmed riding on back of dirt bike

The NYPD cop who went joyriding on a dirt bike in Brooklyn amid a police crackdown on illegal street vehicles has been suspended, The Post has learned. Donna Scott was removed from patrol Sunday night without pay, hours after a video emerged on social media showing the uniformed cop riding on the back of a dirt bike on Banker St. in Greenpoint, police sources told The Post.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Sparks Fly When Subway Runs Over Citi Bike On Tracks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An explosion was caught on camera when a Manhattan-bound subway train ran over a Citi Bike on the tracks. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the Steinway station in Astoria, Queens. Video posted on Instagram showed how sparks lit up the station and then filled it with smoke. The station was shut down for an hour and a half while authorities investigated. Police said they’re searching for a man who rolled the bike onto the tracks.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Video shows men who threw Citi Bike onto subway tracks

NEW YORK - Police in New York have released video and images of four men and a woman wanted in connection with a dangerous incident where a subway train hit a Citi Bike that was thrown onto the subway tracks in Queens. It happened at the Steinway Street R station...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

NYPD Searches for 5 People in Connection to Exploding Citi Bike on Subway Track

New York City police say they're looking to question five people after someone rolled a Citi Bike onto the path of two subway trains over the weekend. Witnesses told investigators that four men and a woman gathered at Steinway Street subway station in Queens on Sunday, and one of the men was seen on surveillance camera throwing the bicycle from the street down into the mezzanine. A short time later, a southbound R train ran over the electric bike which appeared to explode and sent sparks flying, according to videos posted on social media.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Astoria, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
cbslocal.com

Police: Group Sought After Citi Bike Thrown Onto Subway Tracks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police released new images of five people wanted for questioning after a Citi Bike was thrown onto subway tracks in Queens. A Manhattan-bound train ran over the bike, causing an explosion. Police say they’re looking for four men and one woman seen in surveillance images taken...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Father Spit On After Asking Man To Stop Smoking Marijuana In Front Of 4-Year-Old Daughter On Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say threatened and spit on a father and his 4-year-old daughter on the subway. The suspect allegedly became angry when the man asked him to stop smoking marijuana on the train. It happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on September 5 on board a southbound D train approaching the Fordham Road station in the Bronx. Police said the suspect yelled at the father and daughter, spit on them and then threatened them with a knife. The victims got off at Fordham Road, and no injuries were reported. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sparks#The Citi Bike#Chaos#Subwaycreatures
BBC

Machen: Biker Ian Edwards dies after being hit by a car

A motorcyclist has died after being hit by a car in Caerphilly county. Ian Edwards, 50, from Caerphilly, died at the scene in Ty Canol Lane, Machen, after the crash at about 09:25 BST on Wednesday, Gwent Police said. His family are receiving support from officers while investigations are under...
TRAFFIC
ksl.com

Woman in critical condition after being hit by a truck in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City police responded to the intersection of 300 West and 800 South after a woman was hit by a vehicle in the roadway Saturday morning. (Adam Fondren, Deseret News) — SALT LAKE CITY — A 50-year-old woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a truck at the intersection of 300 West and 800 South Saturday morning, police say.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
MTA
local21news.com

Boy on bike hospitalized after hit and run in Chambersburg

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is asking for help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run Tuesday night. Police say the juvenile male was riding his bicycle on the sidewalk at the intersection of Queen and South Main Streets around 8:15 p.m. A blue sedan...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
CBS Philly

New Video Shows Car Involved In Center City Hit-And-Run That Injured 85-Year-Old Woman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New surveillance video shows a different angle of a car involved in a Center City hit-and-run that critically injured an 85-year-old woman. The incident happened Friday at North 21st and Chestnut Streets, where a gray Ford crashed into Andree Broudo. The grandmother of seven was going to pick up lunch when she was hit. The crash critically injured her, leaving the family devastated and angry at the driver who left. CBS3 spoke to Broudo’s loved ones on Saturday, and they are still reeling from the tragic collision. “I can’t wrap my brain around that,” daughter Nancy told CBS3. “I can’t understand how somebody could go so fast and create such damage in such a short span of time and impact so many people’s lives and possibly take my mom’s.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wgno.com

LSP: 17-year-old dies after being ejected from dirt bike

BURAS, La. (WGNO) — On September 24, Louisiana State Police began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA 23 near Perino Road in Buras. The crash resulted in the death of 17-year-old Eden Serpas of Buras. The preliminary investigation revealed that Serpas was driving a 2003 Honda dirt bike south on...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDTV

1-year-old dies after being hit by car in Mon County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a one-year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Monongalia County. The crash happened around 3:20 p.m. Tuesday in the North Hills area. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office says the child - who has not been identified - was taken to...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WHEC TV-10

Woman dies after being hit by car while crossing Lake Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Rochester woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car while trying to walk across Lake Avenue. It happened just before 8 p.m. Friday near Phelps Avenue. Police say the 35-year-old victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where she succumbed to...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy