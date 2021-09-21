Citi Bike Explodes Into Cacophony Of Sparks & Smoke After Being Hit By Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say threatened and spit on a father and his 4-year-old daughter on the subway. The suspect allegedly became angry when the man asked him to stop smoking marijuana on the train. It happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on September 5 on board a southbound D train approaching the Fordham Road station in the Bronx. Police said the suspect yelled at the father and daughter, spit on them and then threatened them with a knife. The victims got off at Fordham Road, and no injuries were reported. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

BRONX, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO