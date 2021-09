Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Motorists traveling on I-90 in Austin will notice an overnight detour that starts Thursday, September 30th. According to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation, I-90 motorists in Austin will be detoured up and down the exit and on-ramps at 28th St. NE from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday, October 1st, while crews pour concrete for the new bridge deck.

