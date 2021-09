Picture this: you come home from elementary school at 3 p.m., grab a snack, plop down on the couch, and turn on Disney Channel. Immediately, you’re transported to the Waverly Sub Station or the S.S. Tipton with your favorite characters, away from your ordinary, non-magical life. The shows on Disney got me through the highs and lows of childhood, providing a consistent dose of comedy interspersed with profound discussions about the struggles of growing up. Now that I’m in college, there is nothing more nostalgic than rewatching my favorite Disney shows. So, here are my top 10 Disney Channel shows from my childhood.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO