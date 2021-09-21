CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bengals Week 2 rookie stock report: Ja’Marr Chase ready for more, Jackson Carman on deck?

By John Sheeran
Cincy Jungle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrustration and doubt has returned in full force for Cincinnati Bengals fans after a 20-17 loss to the Chicago Bears. Now 1-1 on the season, it’s the Bengals’ offense that’s in question. They produced less than 200 yards of offense before a couple of late scores made the game interesting in what should’ve been garbage time. Even with the additional 14 points on the scoreboard, Cincinnati can’t feel good about the product they showed Sunday in Chicago.

Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Bears injury report: Jackson Carman limited on Thursday

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting ready to play the Chicago Bears this weekend, and all things considered, the injury report is fairly light. After playing five quarters of football on Sunday, injuries might have been a concern for the Bengals. On the contrary, each of the starters from Sunday’s game against the Vikings are set to hit Soldier Field in a few days.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals: Jackson Carman could make first NFL start in Week 3

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ offensive line could see its first change this Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as right guard Xavier Su’a-Filo did not practice on Friday. If this remains the case, he has one more shot on Sunday to prove he’s able to play and if he can’t go, fans will get to see second-round rookie Jackson Carman make his NFL debut.
NFL
chatsports.com

Bengals News (9/24): Jackson Carman’s time approaches

With the Steelers up on Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati’s Channel 12) at Heinz Field, the Bengals are trying to replicate what they did back on December in a Monday night game at Paul Brown Stadium. It was a decisive 27-17 victory with a third-string quarterback. Jackson Carman, the fast-tracking homegrown rookie...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Evans
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Zac Taylor
Person
Ja'marr Chase
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jackson Carman should make Bengals debut vs. Steelers

It sounds like go time for Cincinnati Bengals second-round pick Jackson Carman as his team gets ready to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. All signs earlier this week pointed to Carman starting against the Steelers. That appears to be confirmed as of Friday morning with veteran Xavier Su’a-Filo sitting out of practice for the third straight time with a leg injury.
NFL
Columbus Dispatch

Where guard Jackson Carman stands heading into his first potential start with the Bengals

As Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was explaining the progress he had seen from rookie offensive guard Jackson Carman, he remembered answering the same questions about a different Bengals rookie earlier this year. During training camp, Taylor answered questions about rookie wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase’s drops and his ability...
NFL
Cincy Jungle

4 things we learned from the Bengals’ win against the Steelers

A win against the Steelers is always nice. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated their division rivals by an astounding 24-10. The Bengals dominated every phase of the game. It was the Bengals’ first win in Pittsburgh since 2015 (the first in the Zac Taylor era), and it was the first time the Bengals beat the Steelers in back-to-back games since 2012-13.
NFL
Bengals.com

Improving Jackson Carman Has The Bengals Humming

Jackson Carman, the fast-tracking homegrown rookie right guard and man for all seasons who can also play tackle, sing country and play classical, may have to multi-task again if he gets his first NFL start against the Steelers Sunday (1 p.m.-Cincinnati's Channel 12) in the Bengals' annual jam session at Heinz Field.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cam Sample#The Pittsburgh Steelers
Yardbarker

Jackson Carman Will Make Second Straight Start on Thursday Against Jaguars

Jackson Carman made his first NFL start on Sunday against Pittsburgh. The rookie did enough to get the nod again this week against Jacksonville. "We’ll roll with Jackson this week," head coach Zac Taylor said. "Xavier (Su’a-Filo) is still day-to-day. But I thought Jackson did a really nice job for us. And again, I know it’s an emotional game for him, too, playing on the road against a divisional opponent. It wasn’t perfect. There were some things that we can continue to improve on. But it was good stuff to build off of. We expected that from Jackson and that’s what he gave us yesterday. That was great to see. "
NFL
Columbus Dispatch

'I didn't feel anything from his side': Bengals' Jackson Carman impresses in 1st NFL start

PITTSBURGH – When the Cincinnati Bengals drafted offensive lineman Jackson Carman in the second round of this year’s draft, the expectation was he would start immediately. The assumption by many was the Bengals got two starters in the first two rounds with Ja'Marr Chase, the No. 5 overall pick, and Carman, the No. 46 overall pick.
NFL
USA Today

Jackson Carman's Bengals breakout featured no pressures or sacks allowed

Cincinnati Bengals second-round rookie Jackson Carman played a key role in his team’s upset of the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3. It happened to be Carman’s first pro start, too, as he got called into action after Xavier Su’a-Filo was unable to go due to an injury. And it’s hard...
NFL
FanSided

Bengals: Jackson Carman needs to start at right guard moving forward

The Cincinnati Bengals selected Jackson Carman in the second round of this year’s draft and despite a rough go of it during training camp, he’s worked his way into the starting lineup. Xavier Su’a-Filo wasn’t healthy enough to start for Sunday’s game in Pittsburgh, so that led to Carman getting his first glimpse of action as a pro offensive lineman.
NFL
