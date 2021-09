WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) today announced that it is recruiting qualified candidates to fill 25,000 clinical and retail jobs during a one-day national career event on Friday, September 24. These new and existing positions will help the company continue to respond to the needs of communities across the country during the fall and winter months when the incidence of flu is expected to increase and as COVID-19 vaccination and testing remain in high demand.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO