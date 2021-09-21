CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leafs’ Matthews, Marner look to season after May flameout

By Associated Press
NBC Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (AP) — The rear-view mirror is something Toronto stars Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner are doing their best to ignore as the season approaches. The Maple Leafs’ latest playoff failure — a stunning first-round collapse against the Montreal Canadiens — is still a bit fresh, coming just four months ago.

