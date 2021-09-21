CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enterprise marketplace platform Mirakl raises $555M

By Paul Sawers, @psawers
VentureBeat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMirakl, a platform used by companies such as Kroger, Siemens, and HP Enterprise to build online marketplaces, has raised $555 million in a series E round of funding led by Silver Lake. The French company is now valued at $3.5 billion. Founded in 2011, Mirakl provides tools to help B2B...

venturebeat.com

VentureBeat

Adjust: Mobile gaming accounts for 50% of user acquisition spending

Gaming remains the largest category for user acquisition on mobile devices — accounting for 50% of all user-acquisition ad spending — according to mobile marketing analytics platform Adjust. To put gaming’s 50% share of user-acquisition ad spending into perspective, the second-place vertical (e-commerce) makes up just 16%. This is especially...
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Clumio brings backup-as-a-service to Amazon S3

With cloud spending going through the roof, the global “backup-as-a-service” market is booming. Pegged at $8.4 billion last year, the data backup and recovery segment is projected to nearly double within six years as businesses continue to embrace cloud computing and all things SaaS. Indeed, the growing scourge of ransomware,...
SOFTWARE
MarketWatch

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy files for IPO

Clean energy storage company Fluence Energy Inc. filed for an initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker 'FLNC.' The company did not offer details of how many shares it plans to offer or at what price, but said it will have 3 classes of common stock after the offering, Class A, Class B-1 and Class B-2, with the B-1 shares carrying more votes than the others. JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The company had a net loss of $74.8 million in the nine months to June 30, and revenue of $430.4 million, according to its filing documents. "We are enabling the global clean energy transition with market-leading energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage," the company says in the documents.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hollywood Reporter

ViacomCBS Closes Acquisition of WarnerMedia’s Chilevision, Boosting Spanish-Language Business

ViacomCBS’ ViacomCBS Networks International unit has closed the acquisition of Chilevision in Chile from AT&T’s WarnerMedia, expanding its Spanish-language business. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The transaction includes Chilevision’s free-to-air TV network, which the companies said has been the country’s most-watched channel year-to-date, the firm’s “substantial” library of content spanning such genres as sports, entertainment and news, as well as its “vast production capabilities.” ViacomCBS said that “these attributes, Chilevisión network’s reach and a windowing strategy of its content pipeline through free, paid and premium will serve as a valuable marketing vehicle for ViacomCBS Networks International’s Spanish-language ecosystem and expand...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Amazon’s managed Prometheus service hits general availability

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. Amazon has announced that its managed Prometheus service is now generally available for all companies, after first debuting it in preview last December. Prometheus, for the uninitiated, is an open source event monitoring and alerting technology for...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Contract management startup ContractPodAI nabs $115M for AI-driven legal review

ContractPodAI, an AI-powered contract management solution provider, today announced that it raised $115 million in a series C investment led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 at “five times” its valuation compared with July 2019. The round, which saw participation from Eagle Proprietary Investments, will be put toward product growth and expanding ContractPodAI’s presence internationally, leveraging SoftBank’s Asia-Pacific network.
SOFTWARE
VentureBeat

Unlock raises $4M for blockchain subscriptions for creators, devs, and online communities

Unlock has raised $4 million for blockchain subscriptions for creators, devs, and online communities. Like other blockchain companies, Unlock uses nonfungible tokens (NFTs) to authenticate one-of-a-kind digital items. But Unlock’s items have expiration dates, so companies can use them for monetization such as annual subscriptions or community memberships. New York-based...
MARKETS
VentureBeat

Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program expands to over 400 members

Qualcomm said its smart city and internet of things (IoT) ecosystem now has more than 400 participating tech companies as the company enters the third year of its Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program. The group includes system integrators, hardware and software providers, cloud solution providers, design and manufacturing companies, and...
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Workflow automation platform Conexiom raises $130M

Conexiom, a Vancouver, Canada-based company developing workflow automation software for manufacturers and distributors, today announced it has raised $130 million in a funding round led by Warburg Pincus, with participation from Luminate Capital and Iconiq Growth. The funds bring Conexiom’s total raised to date to roughly $170 million, and CEO Ray Grady says the money will be put toward platform R&D and hiring.
BUSINESS
chainbulletin.com

Social Token Platform Roll Raises $10M in Series A

Roll, a social token infrastructure provider, has closed a $10 million Series A funding round that will help it expand its team and technical capabilities, the platform said in a press release on 28 September. According to the announcement, the funding round was led by IOSG Ventures, and also saw...
ECONOMY
VentureBeat

AI-powered contract management platform Malbek lands $15.3M

Contract lifecycle management startup Malbek today announced it has raised $15.3 million in a series A funding round led by Noro-Moseley Partners, with participation from TDF Ventures and Osage Venture Partners. The funding, which brings the company’s total raised to over $20 million, will be used to support product development and expansion, according to CEO Hemanth Puttaswamy.
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Bubblehouse raises $4M to mainstream NFTs with an accessible marketplace

Bubblehouse, a nonfungible token marketplace, today announced it has raised $4 million in pre-seed funding led by Third Kind VC to build a social, accessible platform for creators and collectors. The funding round was joined by SV Angel, Watertower Ventures, Soma Capital and other angel investors. Nonfungible tokens, or NFTs,...
MARKETS
VentureBeat

Data observability platform Acceldata nabs $35M

Data observability platform Acceldata today announced that it raised $35 million in a series B round led by Insight Partners, with participation from March Capital, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, and Emergent Ventures. The proceeds bring the company’s total raised to $46 million to date, and they’ll be used to fund development and go-to-market efforts as Acceldata expands the size of its workforce, according to CEO Rohit Choudhary.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Verizon awarded Department of Labor business worth $887 million

Verizon Communications Inc. announced Tuesday that its public-sector unit was awarded new business with the Department of Labor worth $887 million. The Department of Labor awarded Verizon five enterprise infrastructure solutions (EIS) task orders through which Verizon will "modernize" the department's network infrastructure in areas like data, voice, video services, and enterprise applications. "These awards further solidify our role as the end-to-end digital solutions provider for our government customers," Verizon's senior vice president for the public sector Jennifer Chronis said in a release. Verizon shares have lost 3% over the past three months as the S&P 500 has risen about 4%.
BUSINESS
VentureBeat

Boots exec shares the drugstore chain’s pandemic-driven data strategy

Boots, which is part of the Walgreens Boots Alliance, saw a 250% year-on-year online sales increase during 2020’s pandemic-induced lockdown. This shift was overseen by Boots UK CIO Richard Corbridge, who acknowledges what a huge shift the move to ecommerce and online fulfillment was for a business that completed most of its customer interactions through a network of 2,500 brick-and-mortar stores.
BUSINESS
progressivegrocer.com

Delivery Platform Avo Raises $84M in Funding

Vertically integrated residential and office delivery platform Avo has revealed that it has so far raised $84 million in funding. The company’s most recent investment, a $45 million Series B round led by New York-based global private-equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, will be used to rapidly expand operations across 10 major markets over the next 12 months. Existing investors Kleiner Perkins and JLL Spark also took part in the Series B round.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SKIFT

Amadeus Signs Another Hotel Giant to Its Enterprise Software Platform

Amadeus has waited for years for a global hotel company to buy into its next-gen central reservation system. A win could signal sales momentum among enterprise clients. Amadeus on Tuesday revealed it had signed on an as-yet-unnamed hotel company to use its hospitality software platform. “We are going live in...
SOFTWARE

