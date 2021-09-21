CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition Los Angeles

Cleverly Catheryn
Cleverly Catheryn
 8 days ago
This unique exhibition showcases Michelangelo's renowned ceiling frescoes from the Vatican's Sistine Chapel, reproduced photographically and artfully displayed in their original size. With special expertise and care, the ceiling paintings from the Sistine Chapel have been reproduced using licensed high-definition photos and a special printing technique that emulates the look and feel of the original paintings. See every detail, every brushstroke, and every color of the artist’s 34 frescoes. Those who have already visited the Sistine Chapel will find a new way of observing the art, and those who have never seen the originals will be intrigued and inspired to visit the Sistine Chapel at some time in the future.

Follow along for the latest news and tips on local SoCal events and amusement parks including Autism tips for visiting them all!

