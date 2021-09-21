Why the Badgers offense needs to account for Notre Dame star safety Kyle Hamilton on every play
Jim Leonhard has his hands full this week preparing the University of Wisconsin football team’s defense to play No. 12 Notre Dame. But the defensive coordinator for the No. 18 Badgers (1-1) said Monday he still found some time to study Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton, who’s unanimously regarded as one of the best defensive players in college football and considered a top-five level draft pick next spring.www.parsonssun.com
Comments / 0