Missouri Game Brings Latest Chapter to Boston College's History with SEC

On Saturday, Boston College will face off against the Missouri Tigers, a noon game on ESPN2. This is an important game for the Eagles, as Mizzou stands to be the first real test on their schedule after three games against opponents that were never expected to be much of a challenge. This is the first time the two schools have ever faced off, and if the Vegas lines indicate anything the game should be very close. But the Tigers bring a special type of challenge, for the first time since 1987, an SEC school visits Alumni Stadium.

Boston College has a history against the SEC, going all the way back to 1937. Since that time the Eagles have gone 16-20 against member schools, most recently losing to Vanderbilt in the Music City Bowl in 2008 in Jeff Jagodzinski's final game as head coach of the Eagles. But on Saturday, this is a home game against the Tigers, and BC hasn't hosted an SEC school since they knocked off then #13 Tennessee in 1987. In that game the Eagles jumped up to a 6-3 lead, led by 177 yards by Jim Bell, before a 14 point third quarter put away the Volunteers.

It's been a while since the Eagles have played many teams in the conference, but BC has played ten schools in the SEC, with the following records Kentucky (1-0), Texas A&M (3-1), Alabama (3-1), Vanderbilt (2-1), Auburn (2-1), Georgia (2-2), Florida (1-1), Tennessee (2-8), Ole Miss (0-3-1) and LSU (0-2).

The history of those games includes some memorable wins. The Eagles surprisingly own a three game winning streak against the Crimson Tide that featured two big wins by Doug Flutie in 1983 and 1984. They also have a two bowl game winning streak against the Georgia Bulldogs, including the Hall of Fame Bowl in 1986, and Music City Bowl in 2001, both close victories for the Eagles.

There is an added twist to this year's game as well. The ACC and SEC have started their own arms race this year, as conference realignment has changed the college landscape. With the creation of the ACC/Big Ten/Pac 12 "Alliance" to counteract the SEC poaching Oklahoma and Texas, both conferences are jockeying for prime playoff spots in the future.

While Boston College and Mizzou are both on the outside on those conversations, this weekend's game still has major implications. A BC win could get them in the Top 25 for the first time since 2018, setting them up for a prime time matchup with the Clemson Tigers in Death Valley next weekend. However, if Mizzou wins, it's just another feather in the cap of the SEC, a conference that has dominated inter-conference play so far this season.

