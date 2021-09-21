Pearson Elementary teacher arrested for allegedly tying 7-year-old to a chair
A music teacher at H.M. Pearson Elementary School in Catlett has been charged with assault and battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Brendan Mitchell Henry allegedly used his belt to restrain a 7-year-old girl who he felt was being disruptive in the classroom, according to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. The student was not injured in the incident.www.fauquier.com
Comments / 2