New Hampshire Teens To Participate in Global Climate Strike Locally

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England radio personality and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Don’t miss out on the Portsmouth Chapter of the AFSP (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention) Out of the Darkness Walk to raise awareness of a worthy cause. If you are unfamiliar with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, get familiar with it. Now, more than ever, they need your support. It’s been a rough year for many. Suicide has touched me personally and it’s a subject I feel passionately about. Years ago, my friend Greg was suffering from a depression that he just couldn’t shake. He was in and out of treatment facilities and was trying some new medication when I got that call that he had taken his own life. I was devastated. I, too, have suffered from depression and it was terrifying for me to see the agony his family experienced and the worry that what If my own thoughts got that dark someday?

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 19 HOURS AGO