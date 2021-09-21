CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hampshire Teens To Participate in Global Climate Strike Locally

By Kimberley Haas
Seacoast Current
Seacoast Current
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

High school and college activists on the Seacoast will be participating in climate strikes in Portsmouth and Durham on Friday as part of a global movement. At each New Hampshire climate strike, there will be sign-holding, speeches, chants, and more, according to a press release. The locations and times for...

seacoastcurrent.com

Comments / 2

 

