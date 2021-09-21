CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

The Latest: DeChambeau makes a promise to 'Cheeseheads'

By The Associated Press
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XDqqP_0c3NOYHS00
Ryder Cup Golf Team USA's Bryson DeChambeau hits a shot on the first hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) (Charlie Neibergall)

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup, the golf showdown between the United States and Europe (all times local):

___

2:20 p.m.

Bryson DeChambeau is hardly the most diplomatic member of the U.S. team, but he knows how to read a room.

During a practice round Tuesday, DeChambeau crushed a 330-yard plus drive off the fifth tee and before heading down the fairway, he grabbed a sandwich off a table nearby set up for the golfers.

"What you got there, Bryson?” a fan called out. “Wisconsin cheese?”

DeChambeau held up the sandwich, weathered a few groans and finally admitted to a disappointed gallery, “No, it’s peanut butter and bananas.”

But he didn't want civic-minded Wisconsinites to go home empty-handed. Raising the sandwich a second time, he promised — this time to mild cheers: “But I’ll definitely have some of that tonight.”

___

1:20 p.m.

Rory McIlroy was at his fist-pumping, crowd-inciting best the last time he played a Ryder Cup match on American soil. Problem was, he lost that match, and Europe lost the cup.

McIlory, whose 1-down loss to Patrick Reed in 2016 was one of the most exciting showdowns in the event's history, said he'll try to tone down his emotions this time around.

“It's a lot of energy just playing, then trying to beat who you're playing against,” he said Tuesday, before heading out for a practice round at Whistling Straits. “If you try to beat the crowd, as well, it seems like a bit of an impossible task.”

McIlroy played all five matches at Hazeltine, and he also played five in France three years ago when Europe recaptured the cup. He didn't disclose the plans for this year, but he knows he'll need to have more gas left in the tank come Sunday singles this time.

“I felt like I sort of hit a wall on the back nine against Patrick that day, and I want to make sure that that doesn’t happen again,” McIlory said.

Play starts Friday at Whistling Straits. McIlroy has an 11-9-4 record in five previous Ryder Cup appearances.

___

12:05 p.m.

Bryson DeChambeau says he's had some “great” conversations with Brooks Koepka and downplayed the notion of any friction between the two heading into the Ryder Cup.

DeChambeau, who has largely avoided media interviews for the past several weeks, spoke to reporters Tuesday at Whistling Straits to preview the Ryder Cup.

He says tension between him and Koepka, much of it documented on social media over the past few months, has largely “been driven by a lot of external factors, not necessarily us two.”

DeChambeau said he had some great conversations with Koepka at the Tour Championship earlier this month, and they had dinner in Wisconsin on Monday “and it was fine.”

He said there “may be something fun coming up here moving forward, but won’t speak too much more on that.”

American captain Steve Stricker has also downplayed the feud and said it's a “nonissue” heading into Friday's matches.

___

11:35 a.m.

To kick off Ryder Cup week, Europe produced an inspirational video that reminds its players about the select company they're in.

The video points out that only 164 players have represented Europe (and, before the team was expanded, Britain and Ireland) over the 94-year history of the cup.

By comparison, the video notes that 5,780 people have climbed Mount Everest, 570 people have been in outer space, 445 have won soccer's World Cup and 225 men have won golf's major championships.

“You sit here as one of the 12 lucky few,” the narrator says. “But you will only stand up and be counted if you know the true worth of your number.”

What follows is a pantheon of Europe's Ryder Cup greats — including José María Olazábal, Bernhard Langer, Colin Montgomerie and Tony Jacklin — ticking off their spots on the list.

This year's team includes Lee Westwood (No. 118), Sergio Garcia (120) and rookie Bernd Wiesberger, who is currently the last entry on the list at 164.

Europe begins its defense of the cup on Friday at Whistling Straits. The teams were on the course for practice rounds Tuesday afternoon.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau EXCHANGE WORDS at The Ryder Cup!

A video has emerged on social media of Brooks Koepka walking over to speak to Bryson DeChambeau on the range ahead of the Ryder Cup this week. While it's difficult to exactly see what was being said, and exactly how long the two exchanged words, but the video posted by Ryder Cup USA ends with Koepka walking back across the range to his original spot and then DeChambeau encouraging the crowd to cheer.
GOLF
olympics.com

Bryson DeChambeau: What makes 'The Scientist' tick?

Bryson DeChambeau is not your average golfer. Known as 'The Scientist' for his analytical approach to golf, DeChambeau has become the longest driver on the PGA Tour thanks to an intensive weight-gain and muscle-building programme. While he is yet to add to his one major success at the 2020 U.S....
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: The scariest part of the Americans’ blowout and 17 other parting thoughts

1: This is truly a new generation of Americans, and they have an edge that their preceding generation distinctly lacked. Guys like Matt Kuchar, Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker, Zach Johnson were all terrific players—but they’re all too damn nice for this competition. Team clashes begs for a combativeness that prior American rosters simply couldn’t muster. But those guys have since been replaced by Justin Thomas and Daniel Berger, who chugged beers at noon on Saturday. (Was it disrespectful? Sure, but that was the point). Replaced by Scottie Scheffler, who couldn’t care less who you are. By Patrick Cantlay, who doesn’t seem to miss a pressure putt. By Collin Morikawa, whose bright smile and even demeanor obscure a desire to bury you. The Europeans held the mental edge for a decade-plus, but no longer. This American side is chalk-full of alpha males with chips on their shoulders. It’s a dangerous, dangerous dynamic.
GOLF
Sports Illustrated

Bryson DeChambeau's Long Drive Competition Debut, Previewed

When Bryson DeChambeau stepped to the tee at the par-5, 605-yard 5th hole at Whistling Straits during the Ryder Cup's afternoon session on Friday and belted a prodigious 417-yard drive, it sent several messages:. The U.S. was more than ready to play in 2021 after losing seven of the previous...
GOLF
USA Today

Ryder Cup live updates: Bryson DeChambeau bombs 417-yard drive, makes eagle — but U.S. viewers miss it

After three years of waiting and speculation, it’s time to put the tees in the ground and balls in the air. The 43rd Ryder Cup is here. The biennial event between 12 of the best golfers from the United States and all of Europe begins on Friday morning at Whistling Straits’ Straits Course in Haven, Wisconsin, with four foursomes matches, followed by four four-ball matches in the afternoon. Europe has won seven of the last nine events, while the Americans last won in 2016 when they hosted on home soil.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryder Cup#Ap#American#Whistling Straits
Action News Jax

The Latest: DeChambeau in action in afternoon Ryder Cup

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — (AP) — The Latest on the Ryder Cup (all times CDT):. Bryson DeChambeau will make his debut at this Ryder Cup in the afternoon fourball matches, paired with Scottie Scheffler. The two will take on Jon Rahm, coming off a win in his morning match, and Tyrell Hatton.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Bryson DeChambeau's first hole: Hits fan, then incredible flop; makes birdie

After sitting out the opening session, Bryson DeChambeau wasted no time generating some excitement Friday at the Ryder Cup. Teaming with Scottie Scheffler in an afternoon four-ball match against Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, DeChambeau pulled out his driver on the opening hole, hoping to drive the green, and yanked the tee shot well left, hitting a female spectator in the leg.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bryson DeChambeau drives par-4 first hole Sunday at Ryder Cup, makes eagle against Sergio Garcia

For months Bryson DeChambeau has been the target of rowdy galleries, largely in part due to his rivalry with Ryder Cup teammate Brooks Koepka. But this week at Whistling Straits in Haven, Wisconsin, the American fans have rallied around the bulked-up bomber, and he gave the fans something to cheer about early during his Sunday singles match against Team Europe’s all-time leading scorer, Sergio Garcia.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

WATCH: Bryson DeChambeau makes EAGLE at the par-4 1st after DRIVING THE GREEN!

Bryson DeChambeau drove the green at the par-4 1st hole and then drained the eagle putt to win the opening hole against Sergio Garcia in his Ryder Cup singles match at Whistling Straits. DeChambeau unleashed his drive straight over the greenside bunkers down the left side of the hole and...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

Tiger Woods has been keeping things pretty close to the vest in regards to his recovery and his future in the sport. The 15-time major champion was in a serious car accident in Southern California in late February. He’s since undergone multiple surgeries and months of rehab. This week, the...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Ryder Cup 2021: Why players were warned of not breaking this rule at Whistling Straits

Whistling Straits has hosted three PGA Championships in its young life. Still, with all respect to winners Vijay Singh (2004), Martin Kaymer (2010) and Jason Day (2015), the player most associated with the Wisconsin course may be Dustin Johnson and the infamous moment he grounded his club in a bunker he believed was a waste area at the 2010 PGA. It’s a mistake the PGA of America desperately hopes to avoid at this week’s Ryder Cup.
GOLF
Larry Brown Sports

Paige Spiranac weighs in on PGA Tour’s odd new fan policy

Paige Spiranac weighed in on Tuesday on the PGA Tour’s new fan policy against taunting Bryson DeChambeau. The PGA Tour announced that fans will not be allowed to yell “Brooksie!” at DeChambeau. Fans could be ejected for taunting DeChambeau by calling him the nickname of his rival, Brooks Koepka. Spiranac,...
GOLF
New York Post

Sergio Garcia’s wife ready to fend off ‘embarrassing’ Ryder Cup fans

Golf is famously a quiet game. American fans are known for being loud, especially during the Ryder Cup. Sergio Garcia’s wife has no time for any “embarrassing” American fans heckling the players when the event starts Friday and potentially boozed-up crowds will be headed to Wisconsin’s Whistling Straits throughout the tournament.
GOLF
rydercup.com

DUSTIN JOHNSON & SERGIO GARCIA WIN INAUGURAL NICKLAUS-JACKLIN AWARD PRESENTED BY AON

KOHLER, Wis. (Sept. 26, 2021) – Following the conclusion of the 43rd Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, where the U.S. Ryder Cup Team won its second consecutive domestic Ryder Cup, 19-9, Dustin Johnson (U.S.) and Sergio Garcia (Europe) were named the inaugural recipients of the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award presented by Aon. The players were recognized as those who best embodied the spirit of the famous 1969 concession, when Jack Nicklaus conceded a 2-foot putt to Tony Jacklin for a halved match that resulted in the first tie in Ryder Cup history.
GOLF
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
44K+
Followers
71K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy