Free fast travel, bonus Capitale, and more this week in Red Dead Online

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRockstar has revealed this week’s selection of discounts and bonuses for Red Dead Online players. Starting things off is double RDO$ and XP from The Bluewater Contract and The Cornwall Contract, as well as a 30 percent XP boost for all Posse members completing activities in a group. Players can also get an additional five Capitale from the Clearing House Crime and bonus Capitale based on their Rank at the end of September 27th.

egmnow.com

#Fast Travel#Red Dead Online#Capitale#Rdo#Xp#The Bluewater Contract#The Cornwall Contract#Posse#Blood Money Contract#Skill Pamphlets#Vitalism Studies Pamphlet
