Free fast travel, bonus Capitale, and more this week in Red Dead Online

Did you know you can fast travel in Sable, helping you get around the world in no time at all? Here’s how to do it. Travelling around in Sable can be rather time-consuming. Its world is vast but rather empty, so expect to spend long minutes on the back of your hoverbike as you travel from one town to the next. Thankfully, you can skip the long journeys if you want, thanks to the game’s built-in fast travel system.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO