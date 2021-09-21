Free fast travel, bonus Capitale, and more this week in Red Dead Online
Rockstar has revealed this week’s selection of discounts and bonuses for Red Dead Online players. Starting things off is double RDO$ and XP from The Bluewater Contract and The Cornwall Contract, as well as a 30 percent XP boost for all Posse members completing activities in a group. Players can also get an additional five Capitale from the Clearing House Crime and bonus Capitale based on their Rank at the end of September 27th.egmnow.com
