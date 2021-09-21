He can't be a dog, he wears a hat and drives a car...

Rapper Cardi B once made a guest appearance on Carpool Karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden, a series where celebrities chat and sing along to tunes while driving around with Corden in his Range Rover. During their conversation, the rapper made a somewhat surprising confession. Though she has a rather impressive collection of cars, she’s unable to drive them. (Sort of reminds us of this other non-driver with an impressive car collection.) In Cardi B’s case, not only does she not drive, but she doesn’t even have a license.
