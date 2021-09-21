He can't be a dog, he wears a hat and drives a car...

The mother and her toddler were on American Airlines flight when a flight attendant named Carl told her that her son has to wear a mask. The mom then tried to get her son to wear a mask, but she couldn’t get the child to stay still and keep it on. Soon after this, the crew turned around the flight and had her escorted off the plane by police officers. A short video that circulated on social media showed the mother trying to get the restless toddler to settle down before being kicked off the flight.

