Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk: A Battle For The Ages
The biggest fight this weekend isn’t in the UFC. It will be in the world of boxing. Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on the former undisputed cruiserweight champ in Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua looks to remind everyone that he was the king for the longest in the heavyweight division even if the Wilder/Fury fight never materialized. For Usyk, he’s looking to make history and completely unify his second division.mymmanews.com
