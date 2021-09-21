CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk: A Battle For The Ages

By Blaine Henry
mymmanews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest fight this weekend isn’t in the UFC. It will be in the world of boxing. Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on the former undisputed cruiserweight champ in Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua looks to remind everyone that he was the king for the longest in the heavyweight division even if the Wilder/Fury fight never materialized. For Usyk, he’s looking to make history and completely unify his second division.

mymmanews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Anthony Joshua warned ‘special’ Usyk moves ‘better’ than Tyson Fury by Dave Allen as he recalls sparring sessions

ANTHONY JOSHUA has been warned upcoming foe Oleksandr Usyk has 'better' movement than WBC heavyweight champ Tyson Fury. Joshua will defend his unified heavyweight titles against the undefeated Ukrainian on Saturday night in front of a sold-out crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. On paper, fleet-footed Olympic gold medallist Usyk...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dereck Chisora
Person
Oleksandr Usyk
Person
Deontay Wilder
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Kubrat Pulev
Person
Andy Ruiz Jr.
Person
Tyson Fury
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Matches#Combat#Ufc#The Wilder Fury
The Independent

Frank Warren outlines what is ‘bad news’ for Deontay Wilder about Tyson Fury

Promoter Frank Warren says he has bad news for Deontay Wilder as Tyson Fury looks in good shape ahead of their trilogy bout on 9 October.The American will be aiming to get the WBC belt back from Fury who stripped him of it in February 2020. Not only has Warren warned Wilder about Fury’s impressive form, he has also predicted what the outcome of the fight will be.“I have to say I have rarely seen Tyson look so well. He is in fantastic nick and a great frame of mind – all of which is bad news for Mr Wilder,”...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
mmanews.com

Daniel Cormier Takes Partial Responsibility For Jon Jones’ Arrest

Daniel Cormier has shed some insight on the legal situation of Jon Jones. Cormier and Jones have a long history together. They were bitter rivals, and even after Cormier’s fighting career has ended, he still feels a connection with Jones. Following Jones’ most recent run-in with the law, Cormier spoke on his ESPN show DC & RC about the situation and his relationship with Jones at this point.
UFC
Bleacher Report

Latest Odds and Predictions for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder 3 Rematch

Oleksandr Usyk is the new unified heavyweight champion after a brilliant upset win over Anthony Joshua on Saturday, which means fans are now eagerly looking forward to the next big date on the heavyweight calendar: the trilogy fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder on Oct. 9.
COMBAT SPORTS
mymmanews.com

Jon Jones close to reaching goal of 275 pounds for heavyweight debut

Jon Jones has been talking about making a move to heavyweight for some time. Although he has not taken a fight in that weight class just yet, there seem to be some positive developments recently. Jones has been very transparent about his fitness and weight journey on social media. He is constantly showing himself working out and has been vocal about wanting to put on size before he takes a fight. Now we know exactly how his bulking is going, thanks to Jones’ new advisor Richard Schaefer who spoke with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour about Jones.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Tito Ortiz: I Though Silva Would Be A Gentleman And Make 200-Pound Catchweight; Shows He Respects My Power

Tito Ortiz could not be more honored to soon share the ring with Anderson Silva. The terms under which he had to accept the fight, however, has the UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion with a different viewpoint of a fighter he has long admired. A catchweight of 195 pounds is in place for their upcoming clash on September 11, live on Triller Fight Club Pay-Per-View.
UFC
mymmanews.com

Jon Jones arrested following UFC Hall of Fame induction

Jon Jones has found himself in trouble with the law once again. According to reports by Marc Raimondi of ESPN Jones was arrested in Las Vegas early Friday morning. He was charged with “battery domestic violence and injuring and tampering with a vehicle,” per a police spokesperson. Jones was in Las Vegas to attend the UFC Hall of Fame inductions. His fight with Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165 on Sept. 21, 2013, was inducted last night. The arrest record was provided by Las Vegas Police per Aaron Bronsteter.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy