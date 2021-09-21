May Be Covered

Ground covers are low-growing plants that spread quickly to form a dense cover. You may wonder, “why would I want that?” There could be many reasons, but you probably have grass, yes? Grass is a ground cover, and when maintained, it looks nice, so there is a good reason — because it looks good. Some ground covers, like the sweet potato vine above, are also edible. The variety shown does not grow potatoes, but the leaves are tasty, and the beautiful mix of colors along with their coverage density makes it one of my favorites. They say nature abhors a vacuum. Dense covers can fill in barren areas before weeds get established. Since sweet potato vine is susceptible to freezing in our hardiness zone, it can be considered temporary ground cover until more permanent choices can be made.

