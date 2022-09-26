13 best women’s flannel shirts to stay cozy and fashionable this fall

It’s cuffing season, ladies.

We obviously mean cuffing of your sleeves, as with cooler weather comes the need for cozy flannel long-sleeve tees to keep you warm all season long. Although, we totally endorse finding a holiday fling if that’s your thing, too!

Perfect for fall and winter, layering a trusty flannel over a tee and jeans is a great look for the apple orchard or bonfire, while a thicker wool or jacket-like flannel is a great addition to a dress for an evening date night.

If it’s time to finally replace your ratty flannel from last season, read on for options spanning the rainbow of colors with size-inclusive options for all. We also have choices to fit any budget, from brands like L.L.Bean, Free People, Reformation and more.

L.L. Bean

Grab a flannel for every day of the week at L.L.Bean. The Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt comes in nine different colors to mix and match all season long, ranging in size from an XS to an XL. Even better, they are also available in petite, plus and tall sizing in addition to the standard fit.

Free People

Enjoy the very end of summer weather and take that feeling through to fall with this button-down flannel shirt from Free People. This Basecamp Flannel is a great wardrobe staple, as red and blue will easily match any denim pant or skirt, or pair with white for the last days of summer.

Blush Mark

Why settle for just one color flannel when you could wear a few at the same time? This patchwork flannel top from Blush Mark does just that, combining panels of red, green, yellow and white plaid to make one adorable top. The flannel shirt comes in an inclusive selection of sizes, from an XS to a 4XL.

The Loft

You really can’t go wrong with a shirt made for every day. This tunic top from Loft is a fall closet essential, as you can pair it with any color you want for a casual day outside in the sun or a cozy weekend relaxing at home. The shirt is made of 100% cotton with an oversized fit great for layering.

Rue21

Throw on this flannel and feel cute and cozy all at once. This neutral color combination goes with any outfit, but you can also opt for the dark blue or purple versions of the flannel, now sold in a 1X, 2X or 3X.

Reformation

For chilly days when you still want to rock a flannel, break out the Ridley Jacket and be on your way. The fashionable jacket comes in three colors, two of which feature the iconic plaid pattern in shades of brown and the other in blue, ranging in size from an XS to an XL.

Abercrombie

When it doubt, throw it back to the 90’s. This cropped flannel does just that, with a boxy cut and shorter torso. It is also sold in a light blue pattern as well as the super light green and white combo pictured above.

Faherty

Look like a legend in this comfy flannel from Faherty. The sweater material is perfect for the colder days of fall and into winter, so we suggest you stock up now, as all 13 colors are back for the season, ranging in size from an XS to an XXL.

PacSun

Break hearts in this flannel. The L.A. Hearts collection at PacSun combines effortless pieces with a bit of an upgrade, seen here with the brown classic flannel with pockets and a relaxed fit.

Aerie

Combine our two favorite fall staples, why don’t you. This jacket is both a flannel and a hoodie, with either a pink or black flannel pattern and a gray cozy hood.

Aeropostale

Crop tops aren’t only for summer. Bring this one into fall, with a flannel look and a flirty cut. The Aeropostale flannel also combines two patterns, with a split colorway that is very trendy.

Target

No need to search high and low when you can find the perfect flannel here. This hi-low flannel is great for tucking into jeans or even a skirt, and comes in six colors on the site while supplies last.

Amazon

A flannel really is a fall essential. Get yours from Amazon Essentials, their own fashion label with ready-to-wear styles in an assortment of colors. Most range in size from an XS to an XXL.

