13 best women’s flannel shirts to stay cozy and fashionable this fall

By Sophie Cannon
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jZkKO_0c3NNcth00

It’s cuffing season, ladies.

We obviously mean cuffing of your sleeves, as with cooler weather comes the need for cozy flannel long-sleeve tees to keep you warm all season long. Although, we totally endorse finding a holiday fling if that’s your thing, too!

Perfect for fall and winter, layering a trusty flannel over a tee and jeans is a great look for the apple orchard or bonfire, while a thicker wool or jacket-like flannel is a great addition to a dress for an evening date night.

If it’s time to finally replace your ratty flannel from last season, read on for options spanning the rainbow of colors with size-inclusive options for all. We also have choices to fit any budget, from brands like L.L.Bean, Free People, Reformation and more.

1. L.L.Bean Women’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt , $45 to $60
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sf3IX_0c3NNcth00
L.L. Bean

Grab a flannel for every day of the week at L.L.Bean. The Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt comes in nine different colors to mix and match all season long, ranging in size from an XS to an XL. Even better, they are also available in petite, plus and tall sizing in addition to the standard fit.

L.L.Bean 2. Free People Basecamp Flannel , $139
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20AjRa_0c3NNcth00
Free People

Enjoy the very end of summer weather and take that feeling through to fall with this button-down flannel shirt from Free People. This Basecamp Flannel is a great wardrobe staple, as red and blue will easily match any denim pant or skirt, or pair with white for the last days of summer.

Free People 3. Blush Mark Jeannette Eve Plaid Button Up Blouse , $20
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JDfNa_0c3NNcth00
Blush Mark

Why settle for just one color flannel when you could wear a few at the same time? This patchwork flannel top from Blush Mark does just that, combining panels of red, green, yellow and white plaid to make one adorable top. The flannel shirt comes in an inclusive selection of sizes, from an XS to a 4XL.

Blush Mark 4. Loft Plaid Everyday Shirt , $60, original price: $64
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nzQIl_0c3NNcth00
The Loft

You really can’t go wrong with a shirt made for every day. This tunic top from Loft is a fall closet essential, as you can pair it with any color you want for a casual day outside in the sun or a cozy weekend relaxing at home. The shirt is made of 100% cotton with an oversized fit great for layering.

The Loft 5. Rue21 Plus Oversized Neutral Plaid Flannel , $30
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZcWA_0c3NNcth00
Rue21

Throw on this flannel and feel cute and cozy all at once. This neutral color combination goes with any outfit, but you can also opt for the dark blue or purple versions of the flannel, now sold in a 1X, 2X or 3X.

Rue21
6. Reformation Ridley Jacket , $248
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1763fl_0c3NNcth00
Reformation

For chilly days when you still want to rock a flannel, break out the Ridley Jacket and be on your way. The fashionable jacket comes in three colors, two of which feature the iconic plaid pattern in shades of brown and the other in blue, ranging in size from an XS to an XL.

Reformation 7. Abercrombie 90s Cropped Boxy Flannel Button-Up Shirt , $41, original price: $55
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XFZgI_0c3NNcth00
Abercrombie

When it doubt, throw it back to the 90’s. This cropped flannel does just that, with a boxy cut and shorter torso. It is also sold in a light blue pattern as well as the super light green and white combo pictured above.

Abercrombie 8. Faherty Legend Sweater Shirt , $168
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZpgWE_0c3NNcth00
Faherty

Look like a legend in this comfy flannel from Faherty. The sweater material is perfect for the colder days of fall and into winter, so we suggest you stock up now, as all 13 colors are back for the season, ranging in size from an XS to an XXL.

Faherty 9. PacSun LA Hearts Boyfriend Flannel Shirt , $32, original price: $40
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47K51B_0c3NNcth00
PacSun

Break hearts in this flannel. The L.A. Hearts collection at PacSun combines effortless pieces with a bit of an upgrade, seen here with the brown classic flannel with pockets and a relaxed fit.

PacSun 10. AE Oversized Flannel Hoodie , $50
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QrC3B_0c3NNcth00
Aerie

Combine our two favorite fall staples, why don’t you. This jacket is both a flannel and a hoodie, with either a pink or black flannel pattern and a gray cozy hood.

American Eagle 11. Aeropostale Spliced Plaid Cropped Flannel Button-Down , $16
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20zuSb_0c3NNcth00
Aeropostale

Crop tops aren’t only for summer. Bring this one into fall, with a flannel look and a flirty cut. The Aeropostale flannel also combines two patterns, with a split colorway that is very trendy.

Aeropostale 12. Wild Fable Women’s Long Sleeve Hi-Low Oversized Flannel Shirt , $22
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fXwk2_0c3NNcth00
Target

No need to search high and low when you can find the perfect flannel here. This hi-low flannel is great for tucking into jeans or even a skirt, and comes in six colors on the site while supplies last.

Target 13. Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic-Fit Long-Sleeve Lightweight Plaid Flannel Shirt , $23
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nKPyc_0c3NNcth00
Amazon

A flannel really is a fall essential. Get yours from Amazon Essentials, their own fashion label with ready-to-wear styles in an assortment of colors. Most range in size from an XS to an XXL.

Amazon

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.

