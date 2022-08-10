ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
11 best women’s flannel shirts to stay cozy and fashionable this fall

By Sophie Cannon
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

It’s cuffing season, ladies.

We obviously mean cuffing of your sleeves, as with cooler weather comes the need for cozy flannel long-sleeve tees to keep you warm all season long.

Perfect for fall and winter, layering a trusty flannel over a tee and jeans is a great look for the apple orchard or bonfire, while a thicker wool or jacket-like flannel is a great addition to a dress for an evening date night.

If it’s time to finally replace your ratty flannel from last fall, read on for options spanning the rainbow of colors with size-inclusive options for all. We also have choices to fit any budget, from brands like L.L. Bean, Free People, Reformation and more.

1. L.L.Bean Women’s Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt , $45 to $60
L.L. Bean

Grab a flannel for every day of the week at L.L.Bean. The Scotch Plaid Flannel Shirt comes in nine different colors to mix and match all season long, ranging in size from an XS to an XL. Even better, they are also available in petite, plus and tall sizing in addition to the standard fit.

L.L.Bean 2. Free People Basecamp Flannel , $139
Free People

Enjoy the very end of summer weather and take that feeling through to fall with this button-down flannel shirt from Free People. This Basecamp Flannel is a great wardrobe staple, as red and blue will easily match any denim pant or skirt, or pair with white for the last days of summer.

Free People 3. Blush Mark Jeannette Eve Plaid Button Up Blouse , $23
Blush Mark

Why settle for just one color flannel when you could wear a few at the same time? This patchwork flannel top from Blush Mark does just that, combining panels of red, green, yellow and white plaid to make one adorable top. The flannel shirt comes in an inclusive selection of sizes, from an XS to a 4XL.

Blush Mark 4. Loft Plaid Everyday Shirt , $64
The Loft

You really can’t go wrong with a shirt made for every day. This tunic top from Loft is a fall closet essential, as you can pair it with any color you want for a casual day outside in the sun or a cozy weekend relaxing at home. The shirt is made of 100% cotton with an oversized fit great for layering.

The Loft 5. Rue21 Plus Oversized Neutral Plaid Flannel , $30
Rue21

Throw on this flannel and feel cute and cozy all at once. This neutral color combination goes with any outfit, but you can also opt for the dark blue or purple versions of the flannel, now sold in a 1X, 2X or 3X.

Rue21 6. Reformation Giles Jacket , $228
Reformation

For chilly days when you still want to rock a flannel, break out the Giles Jacket and be on your way. The fashionable jacket comes in three colors, two of which feature the iconic plaid pattern in either gray or black, ranging in size from an XS to an XL.

Reformation 7. Abercrombie 90s Cropped Boxy Flannel Button-Up Shirt , $39, original price: $55
Abercrombie

When it doubt, throw it back to the 90’s. This cropped flannel does just that, with a boxy cut and shorter torso. It is also sold in a light blue pattern as well as the super light green and white combo pictured above.

Abercrombie 8. Faherty Legend Sweater Shirt , $168
Faherty

Look like a legend in this comfy flannel from Faherty. The sweater material is perfect for the colder days of fall and into winter, so we suggest you stock up now, as all 13 colors are back for the season, ranging in size from an XS to an XXL.

Faherty 9. PacSun LA Hearts Boyfriend Flannel Shirt , $40
PacSun

Break hearts in this flannel. The L.A. Hearts collection at PacSun combines effortless pieces with a bit of an upgrade, seen here with the brown classic flannel with pockets and a relaxed fit.

PacSun 10. AE Oversized Flannel Hoodie , $41, original price: $55
Aerie

Combine our two favorite fall staples, why don’t you. This jacket is both a flannel and a hoodie, with either a pink or black flannel pattern and a gray cozy hood.

Aerie 11. Aeropostale Spliced Plaid Cropped Flannel Button-Down , $23
Aeropostale

Crop tops aren’t only for summer. Bring this one into fall, with a flannel look and a flirty cut. The Aeropostale flannel also combines two patterns, with a split colorway that is very trendy.

Aeropostale

Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.

