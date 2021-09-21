10 best women’s flannel shirts to stay cozy and fashionable this fall

Aside from the return of colorful foliage, apple picking, and hot drinks, the thing about fall that excites me the most is the opportunity to layer. I love the idea of mixing different fabrics, designs, and textures to create a chic yet effortless look. I mean, is anything more "off-duty model" than an oversize flannel with a cropped tank or a bold sweater with straight-leg jeans? This is the energy I'm channeling this season after stocking up on Urban Outfitters' collection of knitwear and flannels. My cart is currently filled with bold colors, eclectic prints, and unexpected silhouettes. I can hardly contain my excitement as I envision the fall looks that I'll be creating once my order arrives. Want in on the fun? Keep scrolling, and prepare to open 16 new tabs of stylish statement pieces.
Comments / 0