Steph Shep Adopts The Most Mischievous, Lovable Puppy | The Dodo You Know Me Now Meet My Pet

Are you seeking a sassy black shadow or a pet kitten for your friendly adult kitty cat? Look no further, Bagel Bite is a sweet, loving girl who loves ALL cats. Her current crush is the big tabby resident cat in her foster home, WCAL alum Romeow. She has incredibly soft fur and likes warm cuddly places and soft blankets. Bagel Bite loves to play and has the cutest tiniest voice you have ever heard. Her little squeaks make everyone’s hearts melt. She shares a foster home with her brave and outgoing big brother and the resident cat who she can't get enough of. BB likes pets and she'll appreciate a slow approach and calm home life while she adjusts. As long as she has other furry friends and nice humans, she's gonna be a happy girl cat! WineCountryAnimalLovers.org/available-cats.

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO