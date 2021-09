Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Landry (knee) is week-to-week due to an MCL sprain, Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reports. According to Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal, Stefanski didn't officially rule Landry out for the Browns' Week 3 game against the Bears, but the reliable wideout is trending toward missing some time. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network estimates that Landry could miss 2-to-3 weeks, a timeline that suggests a move to injured reserve could be in play. On a positive note, Odell Beckham (knee) appears on track to make his season debut Week 3 if all goes well during practice,, a development which would help bolster Cleveland's receiving corps in the likely event Landry is sidelined.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO