Pro-veteran initiative authored by Rep. Ronny Jackson passes House Floor
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Congressman Ronny Jackson (TX-13) announced a legislative package with pro-veteran language authored by him has passed the U.S. House of Representatives on the night of Sept. 20 by a vote of 423-0. The office said Jackson reauthorized and extended the Communities Helping Invest through Property and Improvements Needed for Veterans (CHIP IN) Act, which passed the House Floor as part of a larger package, the Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act of 2021.www.myhighplains.com
