Protests

Oregon School Staffer Wears Blackface To Protest Vaccine Mandate

By Ryan Shepard
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"It is important to remember how Blackface has been used to misrepresent Black communities and do harm," the Newberg School District stated.

Black Enterprise

Father Slaps School District With $1M Lawsuit After White Teacher Cut Biracial Daughter’s Hair

A Michigan family is suing a school district after a teacher cut a little Black girl’s hair without permission. The father of 7-year-old Jurnee, whose hair was cut by a White librarian and teaching assistant, has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the school district, according to The Detroit Free Press. The family filed the lawsuit this week in federal court in Grand Rapids against Mount Pleasant Public Schools.
EDUCATION
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri Teacher Resigns After Parents Complain About Inclusive Classroom Decorations

John Wallis looked at his return to his hometown to teach as an opportunity to provide a safe space he says was missing when he went to school. As he decorated his classroom at Neosho Junior High School, he hung up two signs above his white board that read “Everyone is Welcome Here” with the background having the progressive pride flag. On the bookshelf sat a rainbow flag.
MISSOURI STATE
State
Oregon State
TheDailyBeast

Mom and Teachers Say They’re Proud of Girl Who Flipped Bird at School Anti-Mask Protesters

When 14-year-old Fiona Downey arrived at her Vermont high school last Friday, she was so exasperated by the sight of a mob of grown adults protesting against mask-wearing on campus that she had no choice but to flip the bird. The photo of the teen raising a finger at the anti-maskers from inside her school bus inevitably went viral—and now her mom and teachers have spoken about how proud they are. Meagan Downey told the Vermont alt-weekly Seven Days: “This has been particularly hard on adolescents... They’re coming of age, they’re old enough to see what’s happening, but they don’t have a lot of control. I think in that moment, my daughter did have control over what she could do with her hand, and she chose to use it.” Seven Days reported that a teacher at Champlain Valley Union High School also told Fiona they were proud of her, and Fiona said she’s enjoyed going viral. “People have offered to buy me creemees,” she said. “Someone else offered to buy me shoes. And people offered to give me scholarships—which, like, I’m fine with that. Love a scholarship.”
PROTESTS
Person
Daniel Kibblesmith
Person
Rex Chapman
Person
Rosa Parks
Person
Ted Koppel
NBC News

Oregon school employee suspended for coming to work in blackface

A school employee in suburban Portland was suspended after showing up to campus in blackface, the district announced on Monday. The troubling incident happened last week at a Newberg Public School campus, just a few miles southwest of Portland, leading to the employee being "removed from the location" and placed on administrative leave, the district said.
OREGON STATE
Fox News

If Larry Elder wins, he will ban schools teaching that little white boys and girls are oppressors, little black boys and girls are eternal victims

Larry Elder, the frontrunner among California Republicans vying to become governor through a recall election, would support legislation banning critical race theory in public schools, he told Fox News during in an interview. "My preference is for local school boards to decide what the curriculum is, but I think this...
EDUCATION
Advocacy
Health
Society
Special Education
Protests
The Independent

Students go on strike after names of Black students found written on board

Students are boycotting the theatre programme at a South Carolina university, after an incident where non-white students’ names were written on a whiteboard touched off a wider discussion of race in the department. The aspiring playwrights and actors of Coastal Carolina University’s theatre department didn’t attend classes on Monday in...
EDUCATION
MyStateline.com

15 educators from 1 school district die of COVID-19 in 10 days

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. (WTVO) – In less than 2 weeks, 15 educators with the Miami-Dade County Public Schools have died of COVID-19. According to WBBH, only one was publicly identified: math teacher Abe Coleman, 55, who was with the district for over 30 years and was a very well respected member of the community.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Register Citizen

Hundreds of school bus drivers may walk out Monday to protest COVID rules

School officials throughout the state will be holding their collective breath on Monday morning, fearing that opposition to mandatory vaccinations from hundreds of school bus drivers could leave kids waiting on street corners for rides that do not arrive. At least 227 drivers may walk off the job in protest...
TRAFFIC
